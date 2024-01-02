In the 2023 in Italy, in the period January-December, they were sold/registered 66,679 electric cars which represent almost the 4.2% of the total. In 2022 they were sold instead 49,564 electric cars. In the year that ended, EV vehicles began to grow again in our country and the world energy crisis of recent months has certainly slowed down sales which seemed to be proceeding at full speed especially before Covid. As for the best-selling models, the Tesla Model Y SUV it was the best seller in 2023.
Best-selling electric cars of 2023
The best-selling car in Italy in 2023in the ranking updated in November, is the Tesla Model Y with 8,587 registered unitsin front of Tesla Model 3 and to Smart ForTwo EQ.
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Tesla
|Model Y
|8,587
|2
|Tesla
|Model 3
|7,385
|3
|Fiat
|500e
|4,749
|4
|Smart
|Fortwo
|4,639
|5
|Dacia
|Spring
|2,267
|6
|Audi
|Q4
|2,147
|7
|Renault
|Megane
|2.109
|8
|Peugeot
|208
|2,045
|9
|MG
|MG4
|2,033
|10
|Renault
|Twingo
|1,697
|11
|Volkswagen
|ID.3
|1,644
|12
|Jeeps
|Avenger
|1,496
|13
|Opel
|Race
|1,493
|14
|BMW
|iX1
|1,384
|15
|Ford
|Mustang Mach-E
|1,156
|16
|Volkswagen
|ID.4
|1,097
|17
|Mercedes
|EQA
|1,091
|18
|Mini
|Mini
|1,059
|19
|Cupra
|Born
|1,011
|20
|Hyundai
|Kona
|947
|21
|Peugeot
|e-2008
|903
|22
|Polestar
|Polestar 2
|838
|23
|Opel
|Mokka
|800
|24
|BMW
|i4
|784
|25
|Volkswagen
|ID.5
|696
|26
|Smart
|#1
|687
|27
|Citroën
|C4
|646
|28
|Volvo
|XC40
|639
|29
|Porsche
|Taycan
|586
|30
|Mercedes
|EQB
|554
|31
|Skoda
|Enyaq
|535
|32
|BMW
|iX
|497
|33
|Renault
|Zoe
|491
|34
|DR
|EQ1
|490
|35
|Tesla
|Model s
|401
|36
|Fiat
|600
|368
|37
|MG
|Marvel R
|365
|38
|Volvo
|C40
|364
|39
|Nissan
|Leaf
|344
|40
|Audi
|Q8
|330
|41
|Volkswagen
|ID Buzz
|320
|42
|BMW
|iX3
|312
|43
|Tesla
|Model
|260
|44
|Citroën
|C4
|243
|45
|Kia
|EV6
|226
|46
|Mercedes
|EQE
|224
|47
|Mg
|ZS
|211
|48
|Kia
|Niro
|195
|49
|Abarth
|500e
|185
|50
|Nissan
|Ariya
|169
|51
|Toyota
|Proace City
|169
|52
|Fiat
|Doblo
|167
|53
|Byd
|Act 3
|155
|54
|Mazda
|MX-30
|155
|55
|Mercedes
|EQE SUV
|153
|56
|Hyundai
|Ioniq 5
|142
|57
|Volvo
|EX30
|114
|58
|DS
|DS3
|112
|59
|Audi
|e-tron GT
|102
|60
|Kia
|EV9
|93
|61
|Citroën
|Berlingo
|89
|62
|Peugeot
|e-308
|89
|63
|MG
|MG5
|86
|64
|Hyundai
|Ioniq 6
|85
|65
|Mercedes
|EQS SUV
|78
|66
|BMW
|i5
|76
|67
|Toyota
|bZ4x
|76
|68
|Citroën
|Spacetourer
|70
|69
|Mercedes
|EQS
|67
|70
|Toyota
|Proace Verso
|64
|71
|Fiat
|Ulysses
|49
|72
|Honda
|e:Ny1
|47
|73
|Opel
|Astra
|45
|74
|BMW
|i7
|42
|75
|Renault
|Kangoo
|41
|76
|Jaguar
|I-Peace
|40
|77
|Lexus
|RZ
|40
|78
|Mercedes
|EQC
|40
|79
|Opel
|Combos
|39
|80
|Mercedes
|EQC
|35
|81
|Lotus
|Electra
|32
|82
|Subaru
|Solterra
|32
|83
|Byd
|Dolphin
|31
|84
|Melex
|378
|31
|85
|Audi
|e-tron
|30
|86
|Aiways
|U5
|23
|87
|Byd
|Han
|23
|88
|Honda
|And
|23
|89
|Melex
|Car no
|20
|90
|Mercedes
|EQT
|19
|91
|Peugeot
|Rifter
|19
|ninety two
|Seres
|3
|18
|93
|Peugeot
|Traveller
|16
|94
|Opel
|Zafira life
|15
|95
|Issima
|Lightning
|12
|96
|DR Evo
|Evo 3
|11
|Other
|65
|Total
|66,679
