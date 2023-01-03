In the 2022 in Italy they have been sold / registered 49,536 electric cars. Cars on tap EV, despite the incentivesare struggling to grow in our country and there energy crisis he slowed down the thrust. In fact there was a sharp decrease compared to 2021, which he had recorded instead 67,533 unit. The share has also dropped from 4.4% to 3.7% of the total. As for the best-selling models, the Fiat 500e leads the standings in front of the little one smart ForTwo and to Tesla Model Y

Best-selling electric cars by 2022

The best-selling car in Italy in 2022 and the Electric Fiat 500e with 6,285 units registeredin front of smart ForTwo and to Tesla Model Y. 2022 has confirmed the leadership of the Italian electric car, which in two years has been purchased by over 100,000 motorists in Europe. Also Abarth recently unveiled its first all-electric car.

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATION 1 Fiat 500e electric 6,285 2 Smart ForTwo EQ 4,545 3 Tesla Model Y 4,276 4 Dacha Spring 2,825 5 Renault Twingo E-Tech Electric 2,742 6 Peugeot e-208 2.122 7 Mini Mini Full Electric 1,561 8 Volkswagen ID.3 1,553 9 Renault Zoe 1,442 10 Peugeot e-2008 1,369 Electric cars plus January-November 2022

Video, how the electric Fiat 500e is doing, the best-selling EV car in Italy in 2022

You may also be interested in this content

👉 ELECTRIC CAR TEST VIDEO

👉 Electric car RECHARGE time in AC



👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electrical retrofit

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR RECHARGE TIME

👉 Electric car columns on the highway

👉 latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK