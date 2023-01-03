The electric cars record in the whole of 2022 a decrease of -26.9%reaching a representativeness of the 3.7% (about one percentage point less than in 2021). Sales were also slow in December, with 4,593 units IV registered against the 6.206 of 2021.

ELECTRIC CARS best sold December 2022

Below is the ranking of best-selling electric cars in December 2022where in the first three places there are the smart ForTwo EQ, there Tesla Model Y and the Electric Fiat 500.

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATION 1 Smart ForTwo EQ 447 2 Tesla Model Y 412 3 Fiat 500 electric 303 4 Renault Twingo E-Tech Electric 273 5 Dacha Spring 231 6 Volkswagen ID.4 192 7 Peugeot e-208 183 8 Volkswagen ID.3 172 9 Volkswagen ID.5 159 10 Mini Mini Electric 158 Best selling electric cars November 2022

The Tesla Model Y is the 2nd best-selling electric car in Italy in December 2022

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

