The electric cars record in the whole of 2022 a decrease of -26.9%reaching a representativeness of the 3.7% (about one percentage point less than in 2021). Sales were also slow in December, with 4,593 units IV registered against the 6.206 of 2021.
ELECTRIC CARS best sold December 2022
Below is the ranking of best-selling electric cars in December 2022where in the first three places there are the smart ForTwo EQ, there Tesla Model Y and the Electric Fiat 500.
|POS.
|BRAND
|TEMPLATE
|REGISTRATION
|1
|Smart
|ForTwo EQ
|447
|2
|Tesla
|Model Y
|412
|3
|Fiat
|500 electric
|303
|4
|Renault
|Twingo E-Tech Electric
|273
|5
|Dacha
|Spring
|231
|6
|Volkswagen
|ID.4
|192
|7
|Peugeot
|e-208
|183
|8
|Volkswagen
|ID.3
|172
|9
|Volkswagen
|ID.5
|159
|10
|Mini
|Mini Electric
|158
