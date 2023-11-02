In the last month of October 2023they have been sold in Italy 5,814 electric cars out of a total of 139,052 new registrationsrepresenting the 4.1% of the totalup from 3.1% in 2022. Nei first 10 months ofL 2023total sales of electric cars instead reached 51,877 unitscompared to 39,805 in 2022.
Best-selling ELECTRIC CARS October 2023
Below is the ranking of best-selling electric cars in the last month of October, where in the first three places are the Tesla Model 3the Smart ForTwo EQ and the Model Y.
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Tesla
|Model 3
|537
|2
|Smart
|ForTwo EQ
|513
|3
|Tesla
|Model Y
|349
|4
|Fiat
|500e
|291
|5
|Volkswagen
|ID.3
|242
|6
|BMW
|iX1
|233
|7
|Peugeot
|e-208
|232
|8
|Dacia
|Spring
|231
|9
|Ford
|Mustang Mach-E
|221
|10
|Audi
|Q4 e-tron
|189
|other
|2,776
|Total Electric (BEV)
|5,814
