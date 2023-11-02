In the last month of October 2023they have been sold in Italy 5,814 electric cars out of a total of 139,052 new registrationsrepresenting the 4.1% of the totalup from 3.1% in 2022. Nei first 10 months ofL 2023total sales of electric cars instead reached 51,877 unitscompared to 39,805 in 2022.

Best-selling ELECTRIC CARS October 2023

Below is the ranking of best-selling electric cars in the last month of October, where in the first three places are the Tesla Model 3the Smart ForTwo EQ and the Model Y.

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Tesla Model 3 537 2 Smart ForTwo EQ 513 3 Tesla Model Y 349 4 Fiat 500e 291 5 Volkswagen ID.3 242 6 BMW iX1 233 7 Peugeot e-208 232 8 Dacia Spring 231 9 Ford Mustang Mach-E 221 10 Audi Q4 e-tron 189 other 2,776 Total Electric (BEV) 5,814 The best-selling electric cars in October 2023

New Tesla Model 3 Highland

Read also:

👉 Best-selling electric cars in 2023

👉 Best-selling cars in 2023

👉 Selected and tested electric cars to buy

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

👉 What do you think? Drop by FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK