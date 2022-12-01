L’increase in the cost of electricity and the economic crisis have slowed down sales of new electric carswhich in November represent slightly more than 4%. In total, they have been sold in the last month 5,162 units IV against the 6,963 of 2021. The decline was by -25.9%.
ELECTRIC CARS best sellers November 2022 ranking
Below is the ranking of best-selling electric cars in November 2022where in the first three places there are the Tesla Model Y in front of smart ForTwo EQ and the Electric Fiat 500.
|POS.
|BRAND
|TEMPLATE
|REGISTRATION
|1
|Tesla
|Model Y
|1.008
|2
|Smart
|ForTwo EQ
|471
|3
|Fiat
|500 electric
|396
|4
|Renault
|Twingo E-Tech Electric
|393
|5
|Dacha
|Spring
|351
|6
|Peugeot
|e-208
|237
|7
|Mini
|Mini
|224
|8
|Volkswagen
|ID.3
|160
|9
|Audi
|Q4 e-tron
|158
|10
|Peugeot
|2008
|131
