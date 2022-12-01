L’increase in the cost of electricity and the economic crisis have slowed down sales of new electric carswhich in November represent slightly more than 4%. In total, they have been sold in the last month 5,162 units IV against the 6,963 of 2021. The decline was by -25.9%.

ELECTRIC CARS best sellers November 2022 ranking

Below is the ranking of best-selling electric cars in November 2022where in the first three places there are the Tesla Model Y in front of smart ForTwo EQ and the Electric Fiat 500.

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATION 1 Tesla Model Y 1.008 2 Smart ForTwo EQ 471 3 Fiat 500 electric 396 4 Renault Twingo E-Tech Electric 393 5 Dacha Spring 351 6 Peugeot e-208 237 7 Mini Mini 224 8 Volkswagen ID.3 160 9 Audi Q4 e-tron 158 10 Peugeot 2008 131 Best selling electric cars November 2022

The electric Fiat 500e is third in the ranking of best-selling electric cars in November 2022

