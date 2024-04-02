In the month of March 2024sales of electric cars they have lost ground again, decreasing by 1.5 points compared to the same month of 2023 and stopping at 3.3% share overall (at 2.9% in the January-March period), with sun 5,367 units soldcompared to the 8,198 BEVs registered in 2023.
Best-selling ELECTRIC CARS March 2024
Below is the ranking of best-selling electric cars in March 2024where in the first three places there are the Tesla Model Ythe Model 3 and the Volvo EX30.
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Tesla
|Model Y
|787
|2
|Tesla
|Model 3
|609
|3
|Volvo
|EX30
|367
|4
|Smart
|ForTwo EQ
|309
|5
|BMW
|iX1
|261
|6
|Audi
|Q4 e-tron
|259
|7
|Volkswagen
|ID.3
|226
|8
|Mercedes
|EQA
|204
|9
|Jeeps
|Avenger
|155
|10
|Fiat
|500e
|135
|other
|2,055
|TOTAL
|5,367
