In the month of March 2024sales of electric cars they have lost ground again, decreasing by 1.5 points compared to the same month of 2023 and stopping at 3.3% share overall (at 2.9% in the January-March period), with sun 5,367 units soldcompared to the 8,198 BEVs registered in 2023.

Best-selling ELECTRIC CARS March 2024

Below is the ranking of best-selling electric cars in March 2024where in the first three places there are the Tesla Model Ythe Model 3 and the Volvo EX30.

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Tesla Model Y 787 2 Tesla Model 3 609 3 Volvo EX30 367 4 Smart ForTwo EQ 309 5 BMW iX1 261 6 Audi Q4 e-tron 259 7 Volkswagen ID.3 226 8 Mercedes EQA 204 9 Jeeps Avenger 155 10 Fiat 500e 135 other 2,055 TOTAL 5,367 Best-selling electric cars in March 2024

The Tesla Model Y and Model 3 are the best-selling electric cars in Italy also in March 2024

