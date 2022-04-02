The electric car market speaks American in March. In Italy it is indeed Tesla Model Y the best-selling battery-powered car, with the SUV of the brand led by Elon Musk that stands out from the competition and places itself at the top of the ranking of BEV registrations. Model Y has collected 678 cars sold and presents itself as one of the candidates to dominate the scene of this 2022 also in light of the opening of the Gigafactory in Berlin which will increase the production capacity of the Palo Alto car manufacturer guaranteeing European Tesla with ideally improved delivery times, supply crisis permitting. Overall, however, the electric cars suffer the decline of the Italian market, with 4,511 cars sold against 7,375 in March 2021, with a share of 3.7 against 4.3%. A figure strongly influenced by the absence of incentives.

Following Model Y there is another model that does not have a comparison on the same period of 2021, Dacia Spring. The electric city car of the Romanian brand has registered 516 units, confirming that the formula at an affordable price is able to convince motorists. On the lower step of the podium, however, he places himself Fiat 500. The battery-powered Cinquino sold 495 units, less than half of what was done in March 2021 when 1,057 cars were registered. A figure that was certainly affected by the incentives, as well as a physiological decline due to the arrival on the market of new electric cars. In fourth place of the best-selling BEVs in Italy is Tesla Model 3, also down compared to the same period last year. As for the sedan of the American brand, sales amounted to 378 units against 1,357 in 2021.

Smart Fortwo also drops with 314 units sold (759 in 2021). On the other hand, Mini grows to 155 vehicles registered against 128 in the same period last year. They close the ranking Peugeot 208 with 141 units sold, the Renault Zoe with 111 units purchased, the Hyundai Kona with 109 cars registered and finally the Volkswagen ID.3 which stopped at 86 units. Looking at the first 3 months of the year, the queen of the quarter is the Fiat 500, with 1,552 registrations, followed by Dacia Spring with 1,234 cars and Tesla Model Y with 916.