In the month of June 2024sales of electric cars have recorded a significant increase in registrations, with a total of 13,415 vehicles after the “click day” of June 3rd. This boom in registrations confirms the expected effect generated by the premature announcement of the incentives, exceeding 10,000 vehicles in the month (+115%) and bringing the BEV market share to 8.3% (+3.8 percentage points compared to in June 2023). In the cumulative year, fully electric cars (BEVs) recorded a growth of +5.6% and represent the 3.9% market sharein line with the previous year.



