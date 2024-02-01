The 2024 started with declining sales for the electric carswith registrations stopping at 2.1% share (half a point less than last year). In January 2024, in total they were registered 2,984 electric carscompared to 3,342 in 2023. Overall, ECVs stopped below the 5% of preferences, with BEV at 2.1%.

Best-selling ELECTRIC CARS January 2024

Below is the ranking of best-selling electric cars in January 2024where in the first three places there are the Jeep Avengerthe Tesla Model Y and the Fiat 500e.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Jeeps Avenger 327 2 Tesla Model Y 306 3 Fiat 500 electric 234 4 Dacia Spring 174 5 Smart ForTwo EQ 151 6 Peugeot e-208 119 7 Tesla Model 3 84 8 Smart #1 83 9 BMW iX1 75 10 Audi Q4 e-tron 75 other 1,356 TOTAL. 2,984 Best-selling electric cars in January 2023

Jeep Avenger was the best-selling electric car in January 2024

Read also:

→ Video tests of ELECTRIC CARS

Testing new electric cars

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

→ EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!