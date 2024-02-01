The 2024 started with declining sales for the electric carswith registrations stopping at 2.1% share (half a point less than last year). In January 2024, in total they were registered 2,984 electric carscompared to 3,342 in 2023. Overall, ECVs stopped below the 5% of preferences, with BEV at 2.1%.
Best-selling ELECTRIC CARS January 2024
Below is the ranking of best-selling electric cars in January 2024where in the first three places there are the Jeep Avengerthe Tesla Model Y and the Fiat 500e.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Jeeps
|Avenger
|327
|2
|Tesla
|Model Y
|306
|3
|Fiat
|500 electric
|234
|4
|Dacia
|Spring
|174
|5
|Smart
|ForTwo EQ
|151
|6
|Peugeot
|e-208
|119
|7
|Tesla
|Model 3
|84
|8
|Smart
|#1
|83
|9
|BMW
|iX1
|75
|10
|Audi
|Q4 e-tron
|75
|other
|1,356
|TOTAL.
|2,984
