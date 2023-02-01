2023 for the electric cars it started uphill with the registrations that decreased by 11.2% compared to 2022, despite the incentives. In total in the month of January 2023 in Italy they were sold 3,342 BEV carswith the Fiat 500e which is the most purchased electric car in the last month.
ELECTRIC CARS best sold January 2023
Below is the ranking ofbest-selling electric cars in January 2023where in the first three places there are the Fiat 500ethe smart ForTwo EQ, and the Renault Twingo E-Tech Electric.
|POS.
|BRAND
|TEMPLATE
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|500 electric
|540
|2
|Smart
|ForTwo EQ
|369
|3
|Renault
|Twingo E-Tech Electric
|212
|4
|Audi
|Q4 e-tron
|186
|5
|Tesla
|Model Y
|147
|6
|Volkswagen
|ID.3
|135
|7
|Peugeot
|e-208
|128
|8
|Dacha
|Spring
|128
|9
|mg
|Marvel R
|100
|10
|Tesla
|Model S
|98
