2023 for the electric cars it started uphill with the registrations that decreased by 11.2% compared to 2022, despite the incentives. In total in the month of January 2023 in Italy they were sold 3,342 BEV carswith the Fiat 500e which is the most purchased electric car in the last month.

ELECTRIC CARS best sold January 2023

Below is the ranking ofbest-selling electric cars in January 2023where in the first three places there are the Fiat 500ethe smart ForTwo EQ, and the Renault Twingo E-Tech Electric.

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE IMM. 1 Fiat 500 electric 540 2 Smart ForTwo EQ 369 3 Renault Twingo E-Tech Electric 212 4 Audi Q4 e-tron 186 5 Tesla Model Y 147 6 Volkswagen ID.3 135 7 Peugeot e-208 128 8 Dacha Spring 128 9 mg Marvel R 100 10 Tesla Model S 98 Best selling electric cars January 2023

The Fiat 500e is the best-selling electric car in January 2023

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

