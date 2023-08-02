The market war for the sales leadership of electric cars is just beginning but if EVs are still struggling to establish themselves in Italy, globally the growth is evident from the point of view of registrations just as it is evident that there are some brands and groups that are already climbing important positions fighting to conquer the top with regards to this type of food.

The ranking of the brands that sell the most electrics

After half of 2023, it is also possible to draw up the market ranking of electric cars with greater precision, comparing what the sales were in the first and second half of this year. First of all, the numbers highlight how three are fighting for the podium and that this triptych will probably compete for the top of the standings for a long time.

Tesla ahead of BYD

At the moment, Tesla is among the leaders in electric vehicle sales, which has almost reached 900,000 units sold globally in the first six months of the year, 889,015 units to be precise, with a +57% increase over the previous year. Behind the brand led by Elon Musk is the Chinese giant BYD, which has also recently arrived in Europe and Italy. The Asian giant showed exponential growth with a 91% increase over the previous year, equivalent to 616,810 units sold. The comparison with the Palo Alto brand, however, highlights how BYD may soon be able to overtake the American car manufacturer, with growth which, however, should not lead to overtaking during 2023.

Volkswagen pursues electric cars

Among other things, BYD has also surpassed Volkswagen which is now in third place in the ranking of electric cars worldwide. Among other things, the Wolfsburg giant also includes a long list of brands in the calculation of EVs sold, such as Porsche, Audi, VW, Skoda, Cupra without forgetting the commercial vehicle division. In any case, the German company still recorded a growth in sales of 48% with 321,091 cars registered from January to June.