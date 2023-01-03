Fiat 500 it is confirmed at the top of the ranking of the best-selling electric cars in Italy. In fact, 2022 closes with 6,285 units sold, down compared to 2021 (10,753) but still sufficient to dominate the Italian EV market. In December, the battery-powered Cinquino gave way to the Smart Fortwo e Tesla Model Y, placing only third in the monthly top ten with 303 registrations against 887 in the same month of the previous year. Second was the Smart Fortwo which closed the year with 4,545 units sold (6,162 in 2021) after registering 447 registrations in December (440 in the same month of 2021).

In third place of the annual ranking of best-selling electric cars instead there is the crossover of the Palo Alto brand, which closed December 2022 up compared to the same month of 2021 thanks to 412 cars sold (compared to 215 units in December 2021). The year, on the other hand, ended with 4,276 registrations which far exceed the 978 registered previously, an incomplete year of sales given the launch that took place during the race. In fourth place in the annual ranking is then Dacia Spring, the city car with an SUV look from the Romanian brand that precedes Renault Twingo thanks to 2,825 cars sold, also in this case down compared to 2021 when they were 5,497.

Twingo instead closed the year with 2,742 registrations (5,823 in 2021). Following Peugeot 208 with 2,122 units sold (2,758) and Mini which ended 2022 with slight growth, 1,561 units against the 1,319 units of the previous year. To close the ranking then Volkswagen ID.3 with 1,553 vehicles registered (3,441), Renault Zoe with 1,442 cars sold (3,809) and finally the third model of Stellantis, Peugeot 2008 which instead ended the year with 1,369 cars registered against 2,321 of the previous year. Overall, the electric car market in Italy recorded 49,536 units purchased, with a 3.7% decrease compared to 2021 when the share dedicated to EVs was 4.6% with 67,533 cars leaving dealerships.