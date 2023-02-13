Practice matters more than statistics. If the distrust of the Italian market towards electric vehicles is legitimate, due to the limited number of charging points, it is equally a fait accompli that Europe is proving to be more receptive, also thanks to models that are very popular. It is right then to consider the ranking of the 10 best-selling battery-powered cars on the Old Continent, taking as a reference the results for the whole of 2022, the latest available referring to the 27 countries of the Union plus the United Kingdom, but above all solidly representative of the general trends and of tastes. Last year, 1.56 million electric cars were marketed in this area, +29% compared to 2021, with a market share that in the Nordic countries also reaches high peaks, such as 79% in Norway (which is not part of of the EU), 33% in Sweden or 23% in the Netherlands. However, the true reference percentage is 18% in Germany or 11% recorded in France, while Italy is still stuck at 3.7%. It is important to remember that in our country electric cars have purchase incentives available for models with a list price of no more than 35,000 euros plus VAT, or 42,700 euros to the public. The state support provides for an Ecobonus of 3 thousand euros, of 5 thousand euros if a car with homologation between Euro 0 and Euro 4 owned for at least 12 months is scrapped.