In 2022 in Italy they were sold 44,942 electric cars. Cars on tap EV despite the incentives are struggling to grow in our country and there energy crisis it slowed down the thrust. In fact, compared to 2021 there has been a sharp decrease, compared to 61,327 of 2021. The share has also dropped from 4.4% to 3.7% of the total. As for the best-selling models the Fiat 500e leads the standings in front of the little one smart ForTwo and the Tesla Model Y

Best-selling electric cars 2022, ranking

The best-selling car in Italy in the period from January to November 2022 is the Electric Fiat 500e with 5,982 units registeredin front of smart ForTwo and the Tesla Model Y.

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATION 1 Fiat 500e electric 5,982 2 Smart ForTwo EQ 4,098 3 Tesla Model Y 3,864 4 Dacha Spring 2,594 5 Renault Twingo E-Tech Electric 2,469 6 Peugeot e-208 1,939 7 Renault Zoe 1,422 8 Mini Mini Full Electric 1.403 9 Volkswagen ID.3 1,381 10 Peugeot e-2008 1.315 Electric cars plus January-November 2022

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

