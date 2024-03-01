In the month of February 2024sales of electric cars they recorded a loss of 0.3 percentage points of share, stopping at 3.4% (2.7% in the two-month period), with only 5,054 units sold. The wait for the new incentives has affected sales of battery-powered vehicles, prompting many buyers to postpone the possible purchase.

Best-selling ELECTRIC CARS February 2024

Below is the ranking of best-selling electric cars in February 2024where in the first three places there are the Tesla Model Ythe Model 3 and the Volkswagen ID.3.

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Tesla Model Y 1,252 2 Tesla Model 3 586 3 Volkswagen ID.3 365 4 Fiat 500e 245 5 BMW iX1 211 6 Volvo EX30 201 7 Jeeps Avenger 184 8 Peugeot e-208 173 9 Smart ForTwo 120 10 Renault Twingo E-Tech Electric 108 other 1,609 TOTAL 5,054 Best-selling electric cars in February 2024

The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling electric car in February 2024

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

