In the month of February 2024sales of electric cars they recorded a loss of 0.3 percentage points of share, stopping at 3.4% (2.7% in the two-month period), with only 5,054 units sold. The wait for the new incentives has affected sales of battery-powered vehicles, prompting many buyers to postpone the possible purchase.
Best-selling ELECTRIC CARS February 2024
Below is the ranking of best-selling electric cars in February 2024where in the first three places there are the Tesla Model Ythe Model 3 and the Volkswagen ID.3.
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Tesla
|Model Y
|1,252
|2
|Tesla
|Model 3
|586
|3
|Volkswagen
|ID.3
|365
|4
|Fiat
|500e
|245
|5
|BMW
|iX1
|211
|6
|Volvo
|EX30
|201
|7
|Jeeps
|Avenger
|184
|8
|Peugeot
|e-208
|173
|9
|Smart
|ForTwo
|120
|10
|Renault
|Twingo E-Tech Electric
|108
|other
|1,609
|TOTAL
|5,054
Read also:
→ Selected and tested electric cars to buy
→ Electric car prices and features
→ CALCULATE ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING TIME
→ Electric car charging cost
→ Video tests of ELECTRIC CARS
Testing new electric cars
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries
→ EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars
→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!
#Bestselling #electric #cars #February #ranking
Leave a Reply