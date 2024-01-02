In the month of December 2023have been sold in Italy 6,840 electric cars out of a total of 111,136 new registrations, representing the 6% of the total and showing an increase of +49% compared to the same average in 2022. During the entire year 2023, total sales of electric cars reached 66,679 units, exceeding the 49,564 sold in 2022.
Best-selling ELECTRIC CARS December 2023
Below is the ranking of best-selling electric cars in the last month of December, occupied in the top positions by Tesla Model Ythe Fiat 500e and theAudi Q4 e-tron.
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Tesla
|Model Y
|569
|2
|Fiat
|500e
|566
|3
|Audi
|Q4 e-tron
|424
|4
|Smart
|ForTwo EQ
|409
|5
|Tesla
|Model 3
|359
|6
|Jeeps
|Avenger
|302
|7
|Renault
|Mégane E-Tech Electric
|273
|8
|Volkswagen
|ID.4
|266
|9
|Peugeot
|e-208
|222
|10
|BMW
|iX1
|194
|other
|3,256
|Total Electric (BEV)
|6,840
