In the month of August 2023 in Italy they were sold 4,081 electric cars out of a total of 79,756 new registrations. Battery-powered BEVs therefore represented 5% of sales in the last month, reaching a share of 3.9% in the cumulative. In the period January-August 2023total electric car sales were 41,069, compared to 31,018 in 2022. Leading the ranking of best-selling electric cars in the last month are Tesla, with the Model 3 in front of Model Y.

ELECTRIC CARS best sellers August 2023

Below is the ranking of best-selling electric cars in August 2023where in the first three places there are the Tesla Model 3the Model Y and the Renault Mégane Electric E-Tech.

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Tesla Model 3 1.192 2 Tesla Model Y 931 3 Renault Megane Electric E-Tech 172 4 Fiat 500e 135 5 Smart ForTwo EQ 129 6 Audi Q4 e-tron 114 7 Dacha Spring 108 8 Ford Mustang Mach-E 106 9 BMW iX1 90 10 Hyundai Kona Electric 74 other 1,030 Total Electricity (BEV) 4.081 The best-selling electric cars in August 2023

New Tesla Model 3 Highland restyling

Read also,

👉 Best selling electric cars in 2023

👉 Best selling cars in 2023

👉 ELECTRIC CAR TEST VIDEO

👉 CALCULATE electric car RECHARGE time in AC



👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electrical retrofit

👉 Electric cars with more autonomy

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR RECHARGE TIME

👉 Electric car columns on the highway

👉 latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK