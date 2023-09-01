In the month of August 2023 in Italy they were sold 4,081 electric cars out of a total of 79,756 new registrations. Battery-powered BEVs therefore represented 5% of sales in the last month, reaching a share of 3.9% in the cumulative. In the period January-August 2023total electric car sales were 41,069, compared to 31,018 in 2022. Leading the ranking of best-selling electric cars in the last month are Tesla, with the Model 3 in front of Model Y.
ELECTRIC CARS best sellers August 2023
Below is the ranking of best-selling electric cars in August 2023where in the first three places there are the Tesla Model 3the Model Y and the Renault Mégane Electric E-Tech.
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Tesla
|Model 3
|1.192
|2
|Tesla
|Model Y
|931
|3
|Renault
|Megane Electric E-Tech
|172
|4
|Fiat
|500e
|135
|5
|Smart
|ForTwo EQ
|129
|6
|Audi
|Q4 e-tron
|114
|7
|Dacha
|Spring
|108
|8
|Ford
|Mustang Mach-E
|106
|9
|BMW
|iX1
|90
|10
|Hyundai
|Kona Electric
|74
|other
|1,030
|Total Electricity (BEV)
|4.081
