In the 2024according to data from January Februarywere sold overall 44,758 diesel carsrepresenting the 15.3% of the total market. This type of motorization is mainly preferred by commuting motorists long distances and they buy SUVs and crossovers.
Best-selling DIESEL CARS ranking 2024
In the two-month period January-February 2024the Fiat 500X is in first place in the provisional rankings diesel car best-selling during the year, ahead of the Jeep Compass and to Peugeot 2008.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|500X
|2,912
|2
|Jeeps
|Compass
|2,175
|3
|Peugeot
|2008
|2,082
|4
|Ford
|Kuga
|1,834
|5
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|1,679
|6
|Dacia
|Duster
|1,645
|7
|Alfa Romeo
|Tonal
|1,578
|8
|Mercedes
|GLA
|1,562
|9
|Audi
|Q3
|1,486
|10
|Audi
|A3
|1,365
|other
|26,440
|TOT diesel cars
|44,758
