In the 2024according to data from January Februarywere sold overall 44,758 diesel carsrepresenting the 15.3% of the total market. This type of motorization is mainly preferred by commuting motorists long distances and they buy SUVs and crossovers.

Best-selling DIESEL CARS ranking 2024

In the two-month period January-February 2024the Fiat 500X is in first place in the provisional rankings diesel car best-selling during the year, ahead of the Jeep Compass and to Peugeot 2008.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat 500X 2,912 2 Jeeps Compass 2,175 3 Peugeot 2008 2,082 4 Ford Kuga 1,834 5 Volkswagen Tiguan 1,679 6 Dacia Duster 1,645 7 Alfa Romeo Tonal 1,578 8 Mercedes GLA 1,562 9 Audi Q3 1,486 10 Audi A3 1,365 other 26,440 TOT diesel cars 44,758 Most purchased diesel cars in 2024

The Fiat 500X is the diesel car most purchased by Italians

Read also:

→ Best-selling cars in 2024

→ Survey which car would you buy today?

→ NEW car price list

→ USED ​​car ads

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!