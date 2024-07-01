In the 2024according to data from January Junewere sold in total 130,572 diesel carsrepresenting the 14.6% of the total market. This type of engine is mainly preferred by motorists who travel long distances and buy SUVs and crossovers.
Best-selling DIESEL CARS ranking 2024
In the quarter January-June 2024theVolkswagen Tiguan is in first place in the provisional ranking of diesel car best-selling during the year, ahead of theAudi Q3 and to the Fiat 500X.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|6.890
|2
|Audi
|Q3
|5.620
|3
|Fiat
|500X
|5.618
|4
|Jeep
|Compass
|5.617
|5
|Mercedes
|GLA
|5.318
|6
|Volkswagen
|T-Roc
|4.885
|7
|Peugeot
|3008
|4.623
|8
|Jeep
|Renegade
|4,557
|9
|Dacha
|Duster
|4.030
|10
|Alfa Romeo
|Tonal
|4.011
|other
|67.107
|TOTAL diesel cars
|130,572
