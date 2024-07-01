In the 2024according to data from January Junewere sold in total 130,572 diesel carsrepresenting the 14.6% of the total market. This type of engine is mainly preferred by motorists who travel long distances and buy SUVs and crossovers.

Best-selling DIESEL CARS ranking 2024

In the quarter January-June 2024theVolkswagen Tiguan is in first place in the provisional ranking of diesel car best-selling during the year, ahead of theAudi Q3 and to the Fiat 500X.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Volkswagen Tiguan 6.890 2 Audi Q3 5.620 3 Fiat 500X 5.618 4 Jeep Compass 5.617 5 Mercedes GLA 5.318 6 Volkswagen T-Roc 4.885 7 Peugeot 3008 4.623 8 Jeep Renegade 4,557 9 Dacha Duster 4.030 10 Alfa Romeo Tonal 4.011 other 67.107 TOTAL diesel cars 130,572 Most purchased diesel cars in 2024

The Tiguan is the most purchased diesel car by Italians

