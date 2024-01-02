The diesel car resist on the market in Italy. In the 2023according to data from January-December 2023were sold in total 282,840 diesel carsthat is, the 17.8% of the total. This type of engine is chosen above all by motorists who purchase an SUV and crossover.

Best-selling DIESEL CARS ranking 2023

There Peugeot 3008 dominated the provisional rankings of diesel car best-selling in 2023, ahead of SUVs Fiat 500X And Volkswagen Tiguan.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Peugeot 3008 16,424 2 Fiat 500X 14,485 3 Volkswagen Tiguan 12,794 4 Jeeps Renegade 12,208 5 Volkswagen T-Roc 11,503 6 Audi Q3 10,657 7 Jeeps Compass 9,836 8 Peugeot 2008 9,532 9 Mercedes-Benz GLA 8,717 10 Dacia Duster 7,657 other 169.027 TOT diesel cars 282,840 Best-selling diesel cars January in 2023

The Peugeot SUV is the best-selling diesel model in 2023

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

