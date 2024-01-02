The diesel car resist on the market in Italy. In the 2023according to data from January-December 2023were sold in total 282,840 diesel carsthat is, the 17.8% of the total. This type of engine is chosen above all by motorists who purchase an SUV and crossover.
Best-selling DIESEL CARS ranking 2023
There Peugeot 3008 dominated the provisional rankings of diesel car best-selling in 2023, ahead of SUVs Fiat 500X And Volkswagen Tiguan.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Peugeot
|3008
|16,424
|2
|Fiat
|500X
|14,485
|3
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|12,794
|4
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|12,208
|5
|Volkswagen
|T-Roc
|11,503
|6
|Audi
|Q3
|10,657
|7
|Jeeps
|Compass
|9,836
|8
|Peugeot
|2008
|9,532
|9
|Mercedes-Benz
|GLA
|8,717
|10
|Dacia
|Duster
|7,657
|other
|169.027
|TOT diesel cars
|282,840
Read also:
→ Best-selling cars in 2023
→ Survey which car would you buy today?
→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!
The article Best-selling diesel cars, year 2023 comes from newsauto.it.
#Bestselling #diesel #cars #year
Leave a Reply