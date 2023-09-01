The diesel car resist on the market in Italy. In the 2023according to January-August 2023 data, were sold in total 201.188 diesel cari.e. the 19.1% of the total. This type of engine is mainly chosen by motorists who buy an SUV and crossover.

DIESEL CARS best sellers ranking 2023

There Peugeot 3008 dominates the provisional ranking of diesel car best-selling in 2023, ahead of SUVs Fiat 500X And Jeep Renegade.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Peugeot 3008 13,985 2 Fiat 500X 9,883 3 Jeeps Renegade 9,517 4 Volkswagen Tiguan 8,786 5 Audi Q3 8.204 6 Volkswagen T-Roc 7,397 7 Jeeps Compass 7.119 8 Dacha dusters 5,990 9 Peugeot 2008 5,710 10 Mercedes-Benz GLA 5,095 other 119.502 TOTAL diesel cars 201.188 Best selling diesel cars January-August 2023

The Peugeot SUV is the best-selling diesel model in 2023

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

