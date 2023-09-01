The diesel car resist on the market in Italy. In the 2023according to January-August 2023 data, were sold in total 201.188 diesel cari.e. the 19.1% of the total. This type of engine is mainly chosen by motorists who buy an SUV and crossover.
DIESEL CARS best sellers ranking 2023
There Peugeot 3008 dominates the provisional ranking of diesel car best-selling in 2023, ahead of SUVs Fiat 500X And Jeep Renegade.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Peugeot
|3008
|13,985
|2
|Fiat
|500X
|9,883
|3
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|9,517
|4
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|8,786
|5
|Audi
|Q3
|8.204
|6
|Volkswagen
|T-Roc
|7,397
|7
|Jeeps
|Compass
|7.119
|8
|Dacha
|dusters
|5,990
|9
|Peugeot
|2008
|5,710
|10
|Mercedes-Benz
|GLA
|5,095
|other
|119.502
|TOTAL diesel cars
|201.188
