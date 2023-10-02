The diesel car resist on the market in Italy. In the 2023according to data for January-September 2023, were sold in total 222,685 diesel carsthat is, the 18.7% of the total. This type of engine is chosen above all by motorists who purchase an SUV and crossover.
Best-selling DIESEL CARS ranking 2023
There Peugeot 3008 dominates the provisional ranking of diesel car best-selling in 2023, ahead of SUVs Fiat 500X And Jeep Renegade.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Peugeot
|3008
|14,459
|2
|Fiat
|500X
|10,615
|3
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|10,118
|4
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|9,823
|5
|Audi
|Q3
|9,140
|6
|Volkswagen
|T-Roc
|8,603
|7
|Jeeps
|Compass
|7,977
|8
|Peugeot
|2008
|6,844
|9
|Dacia
|Duster
|6,487
|10
|Mercedes-Benz
|GLA
|6,154
|other
|132,465
|TOT diesel cars
|222,685
Read also:
👉 Best-selling cars in 2023
👉 Survey which car would you buy today?
👉 What do you think? Drop by FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News
COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK
#Bestselling #diesel #cars #year #parziale