The diesel car resist on the market in Italy. In the 2023according to data for January-September 2023, were sold in total 222,685 diesel carsthat is, the 18.7% of the total. This type of engine is chosen above all by motorists who purchase an SUV and crossover.

Best-selling DIESEL CARS ranking 2023

There Peugeot 3008 dominates the provisional ranking of diesel car best-selling in 2023, ahead of SUVs Fiat 500X And Jeep Renegade.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Peugeot 3008 14,459 2 Fiat 500X 10,615 3 Jeeps Renegade 10,118 4 Volkswagen Tiguan 9,823 5 Audi Q3 9,140 6 Volkswagen T-Roc 8,603 7 Jeeps Compass 7,977 8 Peugeot 2008 6,844 9 Dacia Duster 6,487 10 Mercedes-Benz GLA 6,154 other 132,465 TOT diesel cars 222,685 Best-selling diesel cars January-September 2023

The Peugeot SUV is the best-selling diesel model in 2023

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

