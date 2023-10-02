In the month of September 2023in Italy, have been registered 21,475 cars with diesel diesel enginescorresponding to 15.5% of new registrations. This shows that diesel cars continue to enjoy popularity, especially among those who commute long distances and prefer large vehicles such as SUVs or Crossovers. In the first nine months of 2023, in fact, well 222,685 Italians they chose a diesel car, compared to 200,373 registrations in 2022.

Best-selling DIESEL CARS September 2023

In September 2023, the Volkswagen T-Roc has positioned itself at the top of diesel car sales in Italy, exceeding the Peugeot 2008 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Volkswagen T-Roc 1,206 2 Peugeot 2008 1,133 3 Mercedes GLA 1,059 4 Volkswagen Tiguan 1,037 5 Audi Q3 936 6 Jeeps Compass 854 7 Fiat 500X 730 8 Alfa Romeo Stelvio 666 9 Jeeps Renegade 599 10 Fiat Guy 563 other 8,249 TOT diesel cars 13,785 Best-selling diesel cars September 2023

Volkswagen T-Roc is the best-selling in September 2023 with a diesel engine

