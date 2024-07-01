In the month of June 2024 were registered in Italy 20,741 diesel cars. These represent the 12.8% share market share in the month, down 5.7 percentage points compared to the previous year, when diesel was at 18.5% in the month and 20.1% in the first half. This decline was mainly influenced by amore limited offerwith many brands having eliminated this engine from their list. The reduction in diesel options is limiting choice for consumers who prefer this technology for its reliability and range.

Best Selling DIESEL CARS June 2024

In June 2024, the Volkswagen Tiguan It was the best-selling diesel car in Italy, followed by theAudi Q3 and from the older generation of Peugeot 3008.

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Volkswagen Tiguan 1.732 2 Audi Q3 1.355 3 Peugeot 3008 1.060 4 Citroen C3 1.032 5 Fiat Guy 873 6 Volkswagen T-Roc 865 7 BMW X1 811 8 Mercedes GLA 787 9 Jeep Renegade 754 10 Dacha Duster 627 other 10.845 TOTAL 20,741 Best-selling diesel cars in June 2024

New Volkswagen Tiguan

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

