In the February 2024 in Italy, they were registered 22,063 diesel carsrepresenting the 14.8% of new registrations, compared to 25,418 in 2023with a decrease in -4.4%. Despite the decline, diesel vehicles remain an ideal choice for those who operate long journeysespecially on board SUVs and Crossovers.
Best-selling DIESEL CARS February 2024
In the month of February 2024the Fiat 500X it is the best-selling diesel car in Italy, ahead of the Jeep Compass and to Ford Kuga.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|500X
|1,640
|2
|Jeeps
|Compass
|1,226
|3
|Ford
|Kuga
|1,199
|4
|Peugeot
|2008
|812
|5
|Dacia
|Duster
|792
|6
|Mercedes-Benz
|GLA
|780
|7
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|775
|8
|Alfa Romeo
|Tonal
|736
|9
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|719
|10
|Audi
|Q3
|684
|other
|12,700
|TOT diesel cars
|22,063
Read also:
→ Survey which car would you buy today?
→ Diesel or diesel fuel
→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!
#Bestselling #diesel #cars #February #ranking
Leave a Reply