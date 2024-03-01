In the February 2024 in Italy, they were registered 22,063 diesel carsrepresenting the 14.8% of new registrations, compared to 25,418 in 2023with a decrease in -4.4%. Despite the decline, diesel vehicles remain an ideal choice for those who operate long journeysespecially on board SUVs and Crossovers.

Best-selling DIESEL CARS February 2024

In the month of February 2024the Fiat 500X it is the best-selling diesel car in Italy, ahead of the Jeep Compass and to Ford Kuga.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat 500X 1,640 2 Jeeps Compass 1,226 3 Ford Kuga 1,199 4 Peugeot 2008 812 5 Dacia Duster 792 6 Mercedes-Benz GLA 780 7 Volkswagen Tiguan 775 8 Alfa Romeo Tonal 736 9 Jeeps Renegade 719 10 Audi Q3 684 other 12,700 TOT diesel cars 22,063 Best-selling diesel cars in February 2024

The Fiat 500X is the best-selling diesel car in Italy

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

