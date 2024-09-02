In the month of August 2024have been registered in Italy 9,357 diesel carscorresponding to the 13.4% of the monthly market. This marks a new drop of 3.6 points percentages compared to the same month of the previous year, when the market share was 17%. Although diesel continues to be a preferred choice for those who travel long distancesespecially on the highway, is progressively losing ground due to the drastic reduction of supply of models by car manufacturers.

In August 2024, the Volkswagen Tiguan It was the best-selling diesel car in Italy, followed by the BMW X1 and from theAudi Q3.



#Bestselling #diesel #cars #August #ranking