They were registered in Italy in August 2023 13,785 cars with engine diesel dieselrepresenting the 17% of registrations, registering a slight increase compared to 2022 when 13,069 were registered. Diesel cars retain their popularity, especially among those who commute long distances and choose large vehicles such as SUVs or Crossovers. Indeed, in the first eight months of 2023 201,188 Italians opted for a diesel car, compared to 178,610 in 2022.

Best selling DIESEL CARS August 2023

In August 2023, the SUV Audi Q3 it was the best-selling diesel car, preceding the models Fiat 500X And Peugeot 2008 in the sales chart.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Audi Q3 706 2 Fiat 500X 661 3 Peugeot 2008 589 4 Jeeps Compass 580 5 Volkswagen Tiguan 579 6 Dacha dusters 528 7 Jeeps Renegade 497 8 Mercedes GLA 475 9 Fiat Guy 463 10 Volkswagen T-Roc 458 other 8,249 TOTAL diesel cars 13,785 Best selling diesel cars August 2023

The diesel-powered Fiat 500X is much appreciated by Italians

Read also,

👉 Best-selling cars in 2023 (provisional)

👉 Best-selling diesel cars in 2023 (provisional)

👉 Survey which car would you buy today?

👉 Diesel or diesel

👉 NEW car price list

👉 USED ​​car ads

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK