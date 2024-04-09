117,000 gaming consoles were sold in the UK in March, according to GfK panel data. It is a 22% increase compared to Februarybut a decline of 15% compared to March last year.

The PS5 sales they increased 25% compared to February, but fell 9% compared to March last year. Sony's console is “comfortably” in first place for the month, according to the data.

The PS5 stocks significantly increased in March 2023, causing a significant increase in sales in that month, so year-over-year comparisons were predictably difficult for Sony's console. We are also in the eighth year of marketing the Nintendo Switch, which is starting to show its age.

Sales of Nintendo Switch they increased 20% compared to February, but fell 20% compared to the previous year. Xbox Series S and