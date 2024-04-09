117,000 gaming consoles were sold in the UK in March, according to GfK panel data. It is a 22% increase compared to Februarybut a decline of 15% compared to March last year.
The PS5 sales they increased 25% compared to February, but fell 9% compared to March last year. Sony's console is “comfortably” in first place for the month, according to the data.
The PS5 stocks significantly increased in March 2023, causing a significant increase in sales in that month, so year-over-year comparisons were predictably difficult for Sony's console. We are also in the eighth year of marketing the Nintendo Switch, which is starting to show its age.
Sales of Nintendo Switch they increased 20% compared to February, but fell 20% compared to the previous year. Xbox Series S and
Accessories are the real winners of March
In March they were sold in the UK 732,584 accessoriesan increase of 20% compared to February and 16% compared to March last year.
The White DualSense controller drops to third place, while the Midnight Black version jumps into the lead. The DualSense Starlight Blue controller is the biggest of the month, rising 13 places to No. 6.
PlayStation Portal rises six places to no. 8, while the Astral Purple Xbox Controller jumps nine places to No. 9.
THE new pink Joy-Con for Switch, released to coincide with the arrival of Nintendo's Princess Peach Showtime, debuted at no. 52.
The head of GfK games, Dorian Bloch, adds that this year mice and keyboards from gaming they achieved excellent results. The mouse market is dominated by products Logitech as G502, G305 And G203.
“And as far as turnover is concerned, Logitech is stealing the show“, says Bloch. “The 10 best-selling mice this year are all Logitech.”
As regards the keyboards, led by the Trust GXT-830 and GXT-865 (both on sale in March) and the Logitech G213. Steelseries is seeing impressive revenue growth says Bloch, with five SKUs performing well, most notably the Apex Pro keyboards.
