In 2022 the car market has confirmed its status of post pandemic crisis, accentuated by the war in Ukraine. In total, considering the whole 2022in Italy there was a decline in the -9.76%or 1,316,702 unitslosing more than 141,000 cars compared to 2021, a drop of 9.7% and a level not far from the all-time low of 1,304,500 registrations recorded in 2013.
Best-selling cars, ranking 2022 TOP 10
The best-selling car in Italy in 2022 was the Fiat Panda with 103,835 registrations, ahead of the Launch Ypsilon (40.949) and to Fiat 500 (35,995).
|POS
|BRAND
|TEMPLATE
|REGISTRATION
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|103,835
|2
|Throw
|Ypsilon
|40,949
|3
|Fiat
|500
|35,995
|4
|Dacha
|Sandero
|33,824
|5
|Citroen
|C3
|30,247
|6
|Ford
|Puma
|29.175
|7
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|28,981
|8
|Toyota
|Yaris
|27,607
|9
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|25,830
|10
|Peugeot
|208
|25,568
