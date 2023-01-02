In 2022 the car market has confirmed its status of post pandemic crisis, accentuated by the war in Ukraine. In total, considering the whole 2022in Italy there was a decline in the -9.76%or 1,316,702 unitslosing more than 141,000 cars compared to 2021, a drop of 9.7% and a level not far from the all-time low of 1,304,500 registrations recorded in 2013.

Best-selling cars, ranking 2022 TOP 10

The best-selling car in Italy in 2022 was the Fiat Panda with 103,835 registrations, ahead of the Launch Ypsilon (40.949) and to Fiat 500 (35,995).

POS BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATION 1 Fiat Panda 103,835 2 Throw Ypsilon 40,949 3 Fiat 500 35,995 4 Dacha Sandero 33,824 5 Citroen C3 30,247 6 Ford Puma 29.175 7 Jeeps Renegade 28,981 8 Toyota Yaris 27,607 9 Toyota Yaris Cross 25,830 10 Peugeot 208 25,568 Best-selling cars ranking in 2022

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

