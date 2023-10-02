In September 2023, the car market Italian showed a growth of 22.78% compared to September 2022, continuing the recovery that began a year earlier. However, compared to 2019 pre-Covidcar sales in the first quarter of the year still suffered a decrease of 19.8%. In this context, sales are struggling to take off electric cars which fell further in September, representing the 3.6% of total saleswhile the plug-in hybrids I’m at 4.0%bringing the overall share of electrified cars to the “plug” at 7.6%.

Cars sold/registered in September 2023

They were registered in Italy in September 2023 136,283 new carswith a significant increase in 22.8% compared to September 2022, which in turn had recorded a increase of 5.4% compared to the previous year. However, the month’s registrations still remain 4.9% lower compared to September 2019.

Car sales data in Italy in September 2023

During the first nine months of the year, total registrations amounted to 1,176,882 unitswith an increase of over 200,000 cars compared to the same period in 2022 (+20.6%), but with a decrease of 300,000 cars compared to the corresponding period in 2019 (-20.3%).

Best-selling cars in September 2023

The ranking of the best-selling cars in the month of September 2023 is commanded by Fiat Panda with 9,469 registrations, ahead of the Dacia Sandero (4.033) and to Fiat 500 (3,893).

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 9,469 2 Dacia Sandero 4,033 3 Fiat 500 3,893 4 Lance Ypsilon 3,790 5 Toyota Yaris Cross 3,581 6 Citroën C3 3,456 7 Volkswagen T-Roc 2,984 8 Jeeps Avenger 2,980 9 Ford Puma 2,969 10 Peugeot 208 2,922 11 Renault Clio 2,732 12 Peugeot 2008 2,515 13 Renault Captur 2,411 14 MG ZS 2,404 15 Toyota Aygo x 2,137 16 Opel Race 2,129 17 Dacia Duster 2,060 18 Toyota Yaris 1,921 19 Fiat 500X 1,890 20 Nissan Qashqai 1,800 21 Volkswagen T-Cross 1,694 22 Jeeps Renegade 1,683 23 Kia Sports 1,648 24 Jeeps Compass 1,575 25 Volkswagen Polo shirt 1,507 26 Ford Kuga 1,432 27 Alfa Romeo Tonal 1,419 28 Mercedes GLA 1,381 29 Nissan Juke 1,362 30 Hyundai i10 1,356 31 Audi Q3 1,330 32 Cupra Formentor 1,312 33 Volkswagen Tiguan 1,270 34 Kia Picanto 1,209 35 BMW X1 1,188 36 Hyundai Tucson 1.102 37 Suzuki Ignis 1,090 38 Citroën C3 aircross 1,076 39 Ford Focus 1,033 40 Fiat Guy 1,027 41 Audi A1 981 42 Ford Fiesta 961 43 Audi A3 942 44 BMW X3 898 45 Suzuki S-cross 895 46 Toyota Rav4 885 47 Skoda Kamiq 866 48 Mercedes Class A 864 49 Volkswagen Golf 845 50 Opel Mokka 835 Ranking of the best-selling cars in Italy in September 2023

The Panda is the best-selling car in Italy

Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars

In September 2023, among the different car fuel systems in Italy, the a gas recorded a significant increase, gaining a third of volumes and rising to 29.3% of total registrations (compared to 28.2% cumulatively). On the contrary, the diesel lost just under 300 registered cars, dropping to 15.5% share in the month (-3.8 percentage points compared to the cumulative figure, where it stands at 18.7%).

The LPG recorded growth in volume but lost 0.7 percentage points of share, representing the8% of registrations totals in the month (8.9% in the first nine months of the year), while the methane he remained at the 0.1% both in the month and cumulatively.

New car sales in September 2023 by fuel

The hybrid cars have continued to gain popularity, reaching almost the 40% of the preferences total (39.5% in the month and +3.8 percentage points in the cumulative, where they represent 35.7%). Of these, the11.0% are “full” hybrids and the 28.5% are “mild” hybrids. Fully electric cars (BEVs) saw a slight decrease, dropping to 3.6% of registrations in September (compared to 3.9% in the cumulative), while the plug-in hybrids (PHEV) they stopped at 4.0% (4.5% in the first nine months of the year).

BEST SELLING CARS September 2023 (PDF files downloadable from direct link)

Read also:

👉 Survey which car would you buy today?

👉 Car incentives 2023 how the Ecobonus works

👉 New incentives range 61-135 g/km of CO2

👉 Charging station incentives

👉 Chip crisis, delays in new car deliveries

👉 NEW car price list

👉 USED ​​car ads

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

👉 What do you think? Drop by FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK