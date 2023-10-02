In September 2023, the car market Italian showed a growth of 22.78% compared to September 2022, continuing the recovery that began a year earlier. However, compared to 2019 pre-Covidcar sales in the first quarter of the year still suffered a decrease of 19.8%. In this context, sales are struggling to take off electric cars which fell further in September, representing the 3.6% of total saleswhile the plug-in hybrids I’m at 4.0%bringing the overall share of electrified cars to the “plug” at 7.6%.
Cars sold/registered in September 2023
They were registered in Italy in September 2023 136,283 new carswith a significant increase in 22.8% compared to September 2022, which in turn had recorded a increase of 5.4% compared to the previous year. However, the month’s registrations still remain 4.9% lower compared to September 2019.
During the first nine months of the year, total registrations amounted to 1,176,882 unitswith an increase of over 200,000 cars compared to the same period in 2022 (+20.6%), but with a decrease of 300,000 cars compared to the corresponding period in 2019 (-20.3%).
Best-selling cars in September 2023
The ranking of the best-selling cars in the month of September 2023 is commanded by Fiat Panda with 9,469 registrations, ahead of the Dacia Sandero (4.033) and to Fiat 500 (3,893).
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|9,469
|2
|Dacia
|Sandero
|4,033
|3
|Fiat
|500
|3,893
|4
|Lance
|Ypsilon
|3,790
|5
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|3,581
|6
|Citroën
|C3
|3,456
|7
|Volkswagen
|T-Roc
|2,984
|8
|Jeeps
|Avenger
|2,980
|9
|Ford
|Puma
|2,969
|10
|Peugeot
|208
|2,922
|11
|Renault
|Clio
|2,732
|12
|Peugeot
|2008
|2,515
|13
|Renault
|Captur
|2,411
|14
|MG
|ZS
|2,404
|15
|Toyota
|Aygo x
|2,137
|16
|Opel
|Race
|2,129
|17
|Dacia
|Duster
|2,060
|18
|Toyota
|Yaris
|1,921
|19
|Fiat
|500X
|1,890
|20
|Nissan
|Qashqai
|1,800
|21
|Volkswagen
|T-Cross
|1,694
|22
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|1,683
|23
|Kia
|Sports
|1,648
|24
|Jeeps
|Compass
|1,575
|25
|Volkswagen
|Polo shirt
|1,507
|26
|Ford
|Kuga
|1,432
|27
|Alfa Romeo
|Tonal
|1,419
|28
|Mercedes
|GLA
|1,381
|29
|Nissan
|Juke
|1,362
|30
|Hyundai
|i10
|1,356
|31
|Audi
|Q3
|1,330
|32
|Cupra
|Formentor
|1,312
|33
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|1,270
|34
|Kia
|Picanto
|1,209
|35
|BMW
|X1
|1,188
|36
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|1.102
|37
|Suzuki
|Ignis
|1,090
|38
|Citroën
|C3 aircross
|1,076
|39
|Ford
|Focus
|1,033
|40
|Fiat
|Guy
|1,027
|41
|Audi
|A1
|981
|42
|Ford
|Fiesta
|961
|43
|Audi
|A3
|942
|44
|BMW
|X3
|898
|45
|Suzuki
|S-cross
|895
|46
|Toyota
|Rav4
|885
|47
|Skoda
|Kamiq
|866
|48
|Mercedes
|Class A
|864
|49
|Volkswagen
|Golf
|845
|50
|Opel
|Mokka
|835
Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars
In September 2023, among the different car fuel systems in Italy, the a gas recorded a significant increase, gaining a third of volumes and rising to 29.3% of total registrations (compared to 28.2% cumulatively). On the contrary, the diesel lost just under 300 registered cars, dropping to 15.5% share in the month (-3.8 percentage points compared to the cumulative figure, where it stands at 18.7%).
The LPG recorded growth in volume but lost 0.7 percentage points of share, representing the8% of registrations totals in the month (8.9% in the first nine months of the year), while the methane he remained at the 0.1% both in the month and cumulatively.
The hybrid cars have continued to gain popularity, reaching almost the 40% of the preferences total (39.5% in the month and +3.8 percentage points in the cumulative, where they represent 35.7%). Of these, the11.0% are “full” hybrids and the 28.5% are “mild” hybrids. Fully electric cars (BEVs) saw a slight decrease, dropping to 3.6% of registrations in September (compared to 3.9% in the cumulative), while the plug-in hybrids (PHEV) they stopped at 4.0% (4.5% in the first nine months of the year).
BEST SELLING CARS September 2023 (PDF files downloadable from direct link)
- Car registrations by brand – September 2023: Car brands ranking
- Group car registrations – September 2023: Make and group car classification.
- Registrations of cars and off-road vehicles in Italy Top 50 models – September 2023: Ranking of the 50 best-selling car models in Italy.
- Market structure – September 2023: Detail by power supply, user, segment, bodywork and geographical area.
- Top 10 by segment – September 2023: Ranking of the top 10 car and off-road vehicle models registered in Italy, with details by segment: small (A), small cars (B), medium (C), upper medium (D), upper (E), high-end ( F).
- Top 10 for nutrition – September 2023: Ranking of the top 10 car and off-road vehicle models registered in Italy, with details by fuel: petrol, diesel, LPG, methane, hybrid and electric and hydrogen.
- Car registrations by CO2 bands – September 2023.
- Car registrations by owner’s province of residence – September 2023.
Read also:
👉 Survey which car would you buy today?
👉 Car incentives 2023 how the Ecobonus works
👉 New incentives range 61-135 g/km of CO2
👉 Charging station incentives
👉 Chip crisis, delays in new car deliveries
👉 What do you think? Drop by FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News
COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK
#Bestselling #cars #registrations #September