In the month of October 2023The car market in Italy he recorded one 20% growth compared to the same period in 2022. Year to date, sales are up 20.5%, reaching a total of 1,315,964 units, compared to 1,091,937 units of the first ten months of 2022. However, the data is negative by 19% if we compare it with the period pre Covid 2019. On the food front, a slight recovery was recorded in October electric cars compared to the previous month, which reached 4.1% of share in the past month.

Cars sold/registered in October 2023

In October 2023 in Italy, they were registered 139,052 new carswith an increase of 20% compared to October 2022, which in turn had marked a +14.2%. Compared to October 2019however, the balance remained negative a -11.6%.

Car sales performance in October 2023

Instead, the total number of cars registered in the first 10 months of the year rose to 1,315,964 units, recording an increase of 20.5% and adding 224,000 more cars compared to 1,091,937 in January-October 2022, but down 310,000 compared to the same period in 2019 (-19.0%). It should be noted that over the last three days of October it was registered on 35.8% of the total of the market.

Best-selling cars in October 2023

The ranking of the best-selling cars in the month of October 2023 is commanded by Fiat Panda with 11,030 registrations, ahead of the Dacia Sandero (5.312) and to Lancia Ypsilon (4,226).

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 11,030 2 Dacia Sandero 5,312 3 Lance Ypsilon 4,226 4 Jeeps Avenger 3,514 5 Toyota Yaris Cross 3,513 6 Citroën C3 3,352 7 Renault Captur 3,135 8 Ford Puma 2,561 9 Fiat 500X 2,425 10 Renault Clio 2,394 11 Volkswagen T-Roc 2,381 12 Mg ZS 2,310 13 Peugeot 208 2,276 14 Dacia Duster 2,240 15 Jeeps Renegade 2,146 16 Fiat 500 2.123 17 Volkswagen T-Cross 2.110 18 Peugeot 2008 1,951 19 Volkswagen Polo shirt 1,924 20 Kia Sports 1,874 21 Toyota Aygo 1,758 22 Opel Race 1,743 23 Toyota Yaris 1,726 24 Nissan Qashqai 1,658 25 Alfa Romeo Tonal 1,651 26 BMW X1 1,615 27 Suzuki Ignis 1,588 28 Ford Focus 1,484 29 Ford Kuga 1,398 30 Jeeps Compass 1,328 31 Hyundai i10 1,242 32 Volkswagen Tiguan 1,228 33 Mercedes Gla 1,215 34 Hyundai Tucson 1,144 35 Nissan Juke 1.141 36 Cupra Formentor 1,137 37 Audi A3 1,135 38 Audi Q3 1,119 39 Kia Picanto 1,078 40 Ford Fiesta 1,065 41 Citroën C3 Aircross 1,047 42 Nissan X-Trail 874 43 Audi A1 873 44 Mazda Cx-30 871 45 Toyota Rav4 866 46 Renault Austral 862 47 Opel Mokka 843 48 Suzuki Vitara 843 49 Audi Q5 786 50 Toyota Corolla 773 Ranking of the best-selling cars in Italy in October 2023

The Panda is the best-selling car in Italy also in October 2023

Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars

Among the feeds in October 2023, sales of petrol car have remained essentially stable at 27.5% share (28.2% cumulative, +0.5 percentage points). The diesel recorded a slight contraction, dropping to 15.2% share (-3.5 percentage points, to 18.3% in the first 10 months, -1.8 percentage points).

The LPG instead it saw a significant increase in volumes, reaching almost 10% share in the month (+1.1 percentage points, and 9.0% cumulatively). The cars hybrid were preferred in 39% of cases in October, compared to 36.3% the previous year (36.1% in the first ten months, +2 percentage points); of these, the11.5% are “full” hybrids and the 27.5% are “mild” hybrids.“

Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars in October 2023

The electric cars battery-powered vehicles (BEV) gained one point, reaching the 4.1% of the total market (3.9% cumulative, +0.3 percentage points), while the plug-in hybrid cars (PHEV) they got off at 4.1% compared to the previous year (-1.1 percentage points, to 4.5% in the first ten months).

MOST SELLING CARS October 2023 (PDF files downloadable from direct link)

Read also:

👉 Survey which car would you buy today?

👉 Car incentives 2023 how the Ecobonus works

👉 Best-selling cars in 2023

👉 NEW car price list

👉 USED ​​car ads

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

👉 What do you think? Drop by FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK