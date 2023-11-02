In the month of October 2023The car market in Italy he recorded one 20% growth compared to the same period in 2022. Year to date, sales are up 20.5%, reaching a total of 1,315,964 units, compared to 1,091,937 units of the first ten months of 2022. However, the data is negative by 19% if we compare it with the period pre Covid 2019. On the food front, a slight recovery was recorded in October electric cars compared to the previous month, which reached 4.1% of share in the past month.
Cars sold/registered in October 2023
In October 2023 in Italy, they were registered 139,052 new carswith an increase of 20% compared to October 2022, which in turn had marked a +14.2%. Compared to October 2019however, the balance remained negative a -11.6%.
Instead, the total number of cars registered in the first 10 months of the year rose to 1,315,964 units, recording an increase of 20.5% and adding 224,000 more cars compared to 1,091,937 in January-October 2022, but down 310,000 compared to the same period in 2019 (-19.0%). It should be noted that over the last three days of October it was registered on 35.8% of the total of the market.
Best-selling cars in October 2023
The ranking of the best-selling cars in the month of October 2023 is commanded by Fiat Panda with 11,030 registrations, ahead of the Dacia Sandero (5.312) and to Lancia Ypsilon (4,226).
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|11,030
|2
|Dacia
|Sandero
|5,312
|3
|Lance
|Ypsilon
|4,226
|4
|Jeeps
|Avenger
|3,514
|5
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|3,513
|6
|Citroën
|C3
|3,352
|7
|Renault
|Captur
|3,135
|8
|Ford
|Puma
|2,561
|9
|Fiat
|500X
|2,425
|10
|Renault
|Clio
|2,394
|11
|Volkswagen
|T-Roc
|2,381
|12
|Mg
|ZS
|2,310
|13
|Peugeot
|208
|2,276
|14
|Dacia
|Duster
|2,240
|15
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|2,146
|16
|Fiat
|500
|2.123
|17
|Volkswagen
|T-Cross
|2.110
|18
|Peugeot
|2008
|1,951
|19
|Volkswagen
|Polo shirt
|1,924
|20
|Kia
|Sports
|1,874
|21
|Toyota
|Aygo
|1,758
|22
|Opel
|Race
|1,743
|23
|Toyota
|Yaris
|1,726
|24
|Nissan
|Qashqai
|1,658
|25
|Alfa Romeo
|Tonal
|1,651
|26
|BMW
|X1
|1,615
|27
|Suzuki
|Ignis
|1,588
|28
|Ford
|Focus
|1,484
|29
|Ford
|Kuga
|1,398
|30
|Jeeps
|Compass
|1,328
|31
|Hyundai
|i10
|1,242
|32
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|1,228
|33
|Mercedes
|Gla
|1,215
|34
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|1,144
|35
|Nissan
|Juke
|1.141
|36
|Cupra
|Formentor
|1,137
|37
|Audi
|A3
|1,135
|38
|Audi
|Q3
|1,119
|39
|Kia
|Picanto
|1,078
|40
|Ford
|Fiesta
|1,065
|41
|Citroën
|C3 Aircross
|1,047
|42
|Nissan
|X-Trail
|874
|43
|Audi
|A1
|873
|44
|Mazda
|Cx-30
|871
|45
|Toyota
|Rav4
|866
|46
|Renault
|Austral
|862
|47
|Opel
|Mokka
|843
|48
|Suzuki
|Vitara
|843
|49
|Audi
|Q5
|786
|50
|Toyota
|Corolla
|773
Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars
Among the feeds in October 2023, sales of petrol car have remained essentially stable at 27.5% share (28.2% cumulative, +0.5 percentage points). The diesel recorded a slight contraction, dropping to 15.2% share (-3.5 percentage points, to 18.3% in the first 10 months, -1.8 percentage points).
The LPG instead it saw a significant increase in volumes, reaching almost 10% share in the month (+1.1 percentage points, and 9.0% cumulatively). The cars hybrid were preferred in 39% of cases in October, compared to 36.3% the previous year (36.1% in the first ten months, +2 percentage points); of these, the11.5% are “full” hybrids and the 27.5% are “mild” hybrids.“
The electric cars battery-powered vehicles (BEV) gained one point, reaching the 4.1% of the total market (3.9% cumulative, +0.3 percentage points), while the plug-in hybrid cars (PHEV) they got off at 4.1% compared to the previous year (-1.1 percentage points, to 4.5% in the first ten months).
MOST SELLING CARS October 2023 (PDF files downloadable from direct link)
- Car registrations by brand – October 2023: Car brands ranking
- Group car registrations – October 2023: Make and group car classification.
- Registrations in Italy of cars and off-road vehicles Top 50 models – October 2023: Ranking of the 50 best-selling car models in Italy.
- Market structure – October 2023: Detail by power supply, user, segment, bodywork and geographical area.
- Top 10 by segment – October 2023: Ranking of the top 10 car and off-road vehicle models registered in Italy, with details by segment: small (A), small cars (B), medium (C), upper medium (D), upper (E), high-end ( F).
- Top 10 for nutrition – October 2023: Ranking of the top 10 car and off-road vehicle models registered in Italy, with details by fuel: petrol, diesel, LPG, methane, hybrid and electric and hydrogen.
- Car registrations by CO2 bands – October 2023.
- Car registrations by owner’s province of residence – October 2023.
