The market car in the month of May 2023 continues to rise and has recorded an important growth of +23.1%compared to the same month of 2022, instead marked by a decrease of 15%. In the first 5 months, growth was 26.1%. It must be said that new car sales in Italy are driven by endothermic and hybrid vehicles, with electric and plug-in hybrid cars struggling and marginal (BEV at 4.1% of the total and PHEV at 4.7%).
Cars sold/registered in May 2023
In May 2023 they were sold/registered in Italy 149,411 carsup 23.1% compared to 2022 (121,349 units).
In the first five months, the market recorded a growth of +26.1%, with 702,339 registrations against 557,031 the previous year. However, compared to 2019 pre Covid, the figure is negative: -22.9%.
Best-selling cars in May 2023
The ranking of the best-selling cars of the month May 2023 sees first place Fiat Panda with 7,842 registrations, ahead of the Dacia Sandero (5.287) and to Launch Ypsilon (4.701). In the ranking of best-selling cars in May 2023, the leap of the new one should be underlined Jeep Avenger, in 12th place with 2,780 units sold and close to entering the TOP TEN.
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|7,842
|2
|Dacha
|Sandero
|5,287
|3
|Throw
|Ypsilon
|4,701
|4
|Peugeot
|3008
|3,591
|5
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|3,464
|6
|Ford
|Puma
|3,402
|7
|Toyota
|Yaris
|3,264
|8
|Fiat
|500X
|3.052
|9
|Volkswagen
|T-Roc
|3.021
|10
|Peugeot
|2008
|2,994
|11
|Renault
|Captur
|2,908
|12
|Jeeps
|Avenger
|2,780
|13
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|2,586
|14
|Fiat
|500
|2,517
|15
|Peugeot
|208
|2,443
|16
|Opel
|Race
|2,261
|17
|Dacha
|dusters
|2.056
|18
|Alfa Romeo
|Tonal
|1988
|19
|Renault
|clio
|1964
|20
|Jeeps
|Compass
|1,950
|21
|Kia
|Sports
|1,863
|22
|Citroen
|C3
|1,745
|23
|mg
|ZS
|1,686
|24
|Ford
|Focus
|1,620
|25
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|1,595
|26
|Ford
|Kuga
|1,579
|27
|Volkswagen
|Golf
|1,512
|28
|Volkswagen
|T-Cross
|1,478
|29
|Audi
|Q3
|1,450
|30
|Volkswagen
|Polo shirt
|1,373
|31
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|1.305
|32
|nissan
|Qashqai
|1,293
|33
|Ford
|fiesta
|1,280
|34
|Cupra
|Formentor
|1,264
|35
|Suzuki
|ignis
|1,253
|36
|BMW
|x1
|1,241
|37
|Kia
|Picanto
|1.186
|38
|Toyota
|C-HR
|1.157
|39
|Fiat
|Guy
|1.143
|40
|Toyota
|aygo x
|1.135
|41
|DR
|DR 4.0
|1.125
|42
|Hyundai
|i10
|1.119
|43
|Opel
|mokka
|1.102
|44
|Suzuki
|swift
|1.096
|45
|Citroen
|C3 Aircross
|1.083
|46
|Volvo
|XC40
|1,080
|47
|Mini
|Countryman
|1.068
|48
|Audi
|A3
|1.047
|49
|Kia
|Stonic
|1.044
|50
|DR
|DR 5.0
|991
Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars
Analyzing the sales data from the point of view of power supply, the engine a gas recovered a couple of decimals and arrived at 28.6% (27.8% in the cumulative, with +0.5 pp). Diesel is also up a decimal to 19.5% (19.6% in the cumulative).
The LPG instead he went to8.4% (8.8% in 5 months), while the methane stopped at 0.1% in the month and in the cumulative.
Cars Electric BEVs share rose slightly compared to the month of April, however stopping at 4.1% (3.7% in 5 months) while le PHE extension represent the 4.7% of sales (4.5% in January-May). Overall ECV cars on tap in May reached the8.8% of the market.
Different speech for the cars spineless hybrids which are the best-selling in Italy, al 34.7% of preferences (35.4% in the cumulative), with a 10.3% for the “full” hybrids And 24.4% for “mild” hybrids.
MOST SOLD CARS May 2023 (PDF files downloadable from direct link)
- Passenger car registrations by brand – May 2023: Car brands classification
- Car registrations for groups – May 2023: Make and car classification group.
- Registrations in Italy of passenger cars and off-road vehicles Top 50 models – May 2023: Ranking of the 50 best-selling car models in Italy.
- Market structure – May 2023: Details by supply, user, segment, bodywork and geographical area.
- Top 10 by Segment – May 2023: Ranking of the top 10 passenger car and off-road vehicle models registered in Italy, with details by segment: small (A), small cars (B), medium (C), upper medium (D), upper (E), top of the range ( F).
- Top 10 for food – May 2023: Ranking of the top 10 car and off-road vehicle models registered in Italy, with details by fuel supply: petrol, diesel, LPG, methane, hybrid and electric and hydrogen.
- Car registrations by CO2 bands – May 2023.
- Car registrations by province of residence of the owner – May 2023.
