The market car in the month of May 2023 continues to rise and has recorded an important growth of +23.1%compared to the same month of 2022, instead marked by a decrease of 15%. In the first 5 months, growth was 26.1%. It must be said that new car sales in Italy are driven by endothermic and hybrid vehicles, with electric and plug-in hybrid cars struggling and marginal (BEV at 4.1% of the total and PHEV at 4.7%).

Cars sold/registered in May 2023

In May 2023 they were sold/registered in Italy 149,411 carsup 23.1% compared to 2022 (121,349 units).

Car sales data in Italy in May 2023

In the first five months, the market recorded a growth of +26.1%, with 702,339 registrations against 557,031 the previous year. However, compared to 2019 pre Covid, the figure is negative: -22.9%.

Best-selling cars in May 2023

The ranking of the best-selling cars of the month May 2023 sees first place Fiat Panda with 7,842 registrations, ahead of the Dacia Sandero (5.287) and to Launch Ypsilon (4.701). In the ranking of best-selling cars in May 2023, the leap of the new one should be underlined Jeep Avenger, in 12th place with 2,780 units sold and close to entering the TOP TEN.

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 7,842 2 Dacha Sandero 5,287 3 Throw Ypsilon 4,701 4 Peugeot 3008 3,591 5 Toyota Yaris Cross 3,464 6 Ford Puma 3,402 7 Toyota Yaris 3,264 8 Fiat 500X 3.052 9 Volkswagen T-Roc 3.021 10 Peugeot 2008 2,994 11 Renault Captur 2,908 12 Jeeps Avenger 2,780 13 Jeeps Renegade 2,586 14 Fiat 500 2,517 15 Peugeot 208 2,443 16 Opel Race 2,261 17 Dacha dusters 2.056 18 Alfa Romeo Tonal 1988 19 Renault clio 1964 20 Jeeps Compass 1,950 21 Kia Sports 1,863 22 Citroen C3 1,745 23 mg ZS 1,686 24 Ford Focus 1,620 25 Volkswagen Tiguan 1,595 26 Ford Kuga 1,579 27 Volkswagen Golf 1,512 28 Volkswagen T-Cross 1,478 29 Audi Q3 1,450 30 Volkswagen Polo shirt 1,373 31 Hyundai Tucson 1.305 32 nissan Qashqai 1,293 33 Ford fiesta 1,280 34 Cupra Formentor 1,264 35 Suzuki ignis 1,253 36 BMW x1 1,241 37 Kia Picanto 1.186 38 Toyota C-HR 1.157 39 Fiat Guy 1.143 40 Toyota aygo x 1.135 41 DR DR 4.0 1.125 42 Hyundai i10 1.119 43 Opel mokka 1.102 44 Suzuki swift 1.096 45 Citroen C3 Aircross 1.083 46 Volvo XC40 1,080 47 Mini Countryman 1.068 48 Audi A3 1.047 49 Kia Stonic 1.044 50 DR DR 5.0 991 Ranking of the best-selling cars in Italy in May 2023

The Jeep Avenger is approaching the TOP TEN of the best-selling cars

Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars

Analyzing the sales data from the point of view of power supply, the engine a gas recovered a couple of decimals and arrived at 28.6% (27.8% in the cumulative, with +0.5 pp). Diesel is also up a decimal to 19.5% (19.6% in the cumulative).

The LPG instead he went to8.4% (8.8% in 5 months), while the methane stopped at 0.1% in the month and in the cumulative.

New car sales in May 2023 by power supply

Cars Electric BEVs share rose slightly compared to the month of April, however stopping at 4.1% (3.7% in 5 months) while le PHE extension represent the 4.7% of sales (4.5% in January-May). Overall ECV cars on tap in May reached the8.8% of the market.

Different speech for the cars spineless hybrids which are the best-selling in Italy, al 34.7% of preferences (35.4% in the cumulative), with a 10.3% for the “full” hybrids And 24.4% for “mild” hybrids.

MOST SOLD CARS May 2023 (PDF files downloadable from direct link)

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

