In March, the car market in Italy it suffered a setback, thanks to two fewer working days, recording a 3.7% drop with 162,083 new cars registered compared to 168,324 in March 2023. The first quarter of the year instead saw a growth of 5.7% on the same period of 2023, with 451,261 units registered (-16.1% on January-March 2019). On the power front, the electric cars in March they reached a share of 3.3%, while the PHEV 3.5% of the total market. According to analysts, the wait of new incentives contributed to the cooling of demand in March.
How many cars were sold in March 2024
In March 2024, according to data from Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportwere registered in Italy 162,083 cars with a drop of 3.7% on March 2023.
The best-selling models were the hybrid ones mild and full hybrid (+8.5%) it's at petrol (+5.6%)while electric cars recorded a loss of -35.5% compared to 2023 and the plug-ins of the -21.7%. Even cars diesel have lost ground, with sales falling by 27.6%.
Best-selling cars in March 2024
The ranking of the best-selling cars in March 2024 confirmed the Fiat Panda in first place with 11,806 registrations, followed by Dacia Sandero (5,733) and from Lancia Ypsilon (4,845).
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|11,806
|2
|Dacia
|Sandero
|5,535
|3
|Lance
|Ypsilon
|4,845
|4
|Citroën
|C3
|4,490
|5
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|3,849
|6
|Toyota
|Yaris
|3,760
|7
|Volkswagen
|T-Roc
|3,403
|8
|Jeeps
|Avenger
|3,265
|9
|Peugeot
|208
|3,211
|10
|Renault
|Clio
|3,055
|11
|Ford
|Puma
|3,006
|12
|Renault
|Captur
|2,931
|13
|Volkswagen
|T-Cross
|2,775
|14
|MG
|ZS
|2,751
|15
|Nissan
|Qashqai
|2,751
|16
|Peugeot
|2008
|2,725
|17
|Dacia
|Duster
|2,584
|18
|Kia
|Sports
|2,431
|19
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|2,324
|20
|Toyota
|Aygo
|2,187
|21
|Fiat
|500
|2.104
|22
|Opel
|Race
|2,050
|23
|Fiat
|500X
|1,993
|24
|Nissan
|Juke
|1,884
|25
|BMW
|X1
|1,760
|26
|Ford
|Focus
|1,685
|27
|Mercedes
|GLA
|1,681
|28
|Alfa Romeo
|Tonal
|1,632
|29
|Volkswagen
|Golf
|1,611
|30
|Jeeps
|Compass
|1,574
|31
|Volkswagen
|Taigo
|1,571
|32
|Volkswagen
|Polo shirt
|1,561
|33
|Citroën
|C3 Aircross
|1,524
|34
|Toyota
|C-HR
|1,501
|35
|Audi
|Q3
|1,354
|36
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|1,289
|37
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|1,254
|38
|Audi
|A3
|1,210
|39
|Ford
|Kuga
|1,176
|40
|Peugeot
|3008
|1,170
|41
|Hyundai
|i10
|1.109
|42
|Volvo
|Xc60
|1,080
|43
|Skoda
|Kamiq
|1,065
|44
|Suzuki
|Vitara
|1,039
|45
|Alfa Romeo
|Stelvio
|1,038
|46
|MG
|HS
|1,031
|47
|Skoda
|Fabia
|1,017
|48
|Fiat
|Guy
|1,012
|49
|Opel
|Mokka
|986
|50
|Cupra
|Formentor
|973
Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars
In detail car sales data by fuel in March 2024, vehicles with a gas they grew in volume and gained 3 points of share, reaching 31.4% of the total, against 31.0% cumulatively (+2.9 pp). The dieseldown heavily by double digits, fell by 5.1 points in March, arriving at 15.2% of the total in the month, maintaining the same share as the quarter (-4.4 points). The LPG confirmed the 7.6% of quota in the month and the 9.2% in the first 3 months of the year, while the methane represents it 0.2% of the market both in the month and cumulatively.
The hybrid cars they gained 4.5 points and rose to 39.0% share in the month, reaching 38.3% cumulatively (+2.5 pp), with 11.0% for the “full” hybrids and 28.0% for the “mild” hybrids. The DRINK cars they lost 1.5 points in March and stopped at 3.3% share (at 2.9% in the January-March period), while the PHEV they retreated by 0.8 points compared to the previous year, arriving at 3.5% (3.2% cumulatively).
MOST SELLING CARS March 2024 (PDF files downloadable from direct link)
- Car registrations by brand – March 2024: Car brands ranking
- Group car registrations – March 2024: Make and group car classification.
- Registrations of cars and off-road vehicles in Italy Top 50 models – March 2024: Ranking of the 50 best-selling car models in Italy.
- Market structure – March 2024: Detail by power supply, user, segment, bodywork and geographical area.
- Top 10 by segment – March 2024: Ranking of the top 10 car and off-road vehicle models registered in Italy, with details by segment: small (A), small cars (B), medium (C), upper medium (D), upper (E), high-end ( F).
- Top 10 for nutrition – March 2024: Ranking of the top 10 car and off-road vehicle models registered in Italy, with details by fuel: petrol, diesel, LPG, methane, hybrid and electric and hydrogen.
- Car registrations by CO2 bands – March 2024.
- Car registrations by owner's province of residence – March 2024.
