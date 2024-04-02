In March, the car market in Italy it suffered a setback, thanks to two fewer working days, recording a 3.7% drop with 162,083 new cars registered compared to 168,324 in March 2023. The first quarter of the year instead saw a growth of 5.7% on the same period of 2023, with 451,261 units registered (-16.1% on January-March 2019). On the power front, the electric cars in March they reached a share of 3.3%, while the PHEV 3.5% of the total market. According to analysts, the wait of new incentives contributed to the cooling of demand in March.

How many cars were sold in March 2024

In March 2024, according to data from Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportwere registered in Italy 162,083 cars with a drop of 3.7% on March 2023.

Car sales trend in Italy, updated to March 2024

The best-selling models were the hybrid ones mild and full hybrid (+8.5%) it's at petrol (+5.6%)while electric cars recorded a loss of -35.5% compared to 2023 and the plug-ins of the -21.7%. Even cars diesel have lost ground, with sales falling by 27.6%.

Best-selling cars in March 2024

The ranking of the best-selling cars in March 2024 confirmed the Fiat Panda in first place with 11,806 registrations, followed by Dacia Sandero (5,733) and from Lancia Ypsilon (4,845).

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 11,806 2 Dacia Sandero 5,535 3 Lance Ypsilon 4,845 4 Citroën C3 4,490 5 Toyota Yaris Cross 3,849 6 Toyota Yaris 3,760 7 Volkswagen T-Roc 3,403 8 Jeeps Avenger 3,265 9 Peugeot 208 3,211 10 Renault Clio 3,055 11 Ford Puma 3,006 12 Renault Captur 2,931 13 Volkswagen T-Cross 2,775 14 MG ZS 2,751 15 Nissan Qashqai 2,751 16 Peugeot 2008 2,725 17 Dacia Duster 2,584 18 Kia Sports 2,431 19 Jeeps Renegade 2,324 20 Toyota Aygo 2,187 21 Fiat 500 2.104 22 Opel Race 2,050 23 Fiat 500X 1,993 24 Nissan Juke 1,884 25 BMW X1 1,760 26 Ford Focus 1,685 27 Mercedes GLA 1,681 28 Alfa Romeo Tonal 1,632 29 Volkswagen Golf 1,611 30 Jeeps Compass 1,574 31 Volkswagen Taigo 1,571 32 Volkswagen Polo shirt 1,561 33 Citroën C3 Aircross 1,524 34 Toyota C-HR 1,501 35 Audi Q3 1,354 36 Hyundai Tucson 1,289 37 Volkswagen Tiguan 1,254 38 Audi A3 1,210 39 Ford Kuga 1,176 40 Peugeot 3008 1,170 41 Hyundai i10 1.109 42 Volvo Xc60 1,080 43 Skoda Kamiq 1,065 44 Suzuki Vitara 1,039 45 Alfa Romeo Stelvio 1,038 46 MG HS 1,031 47 Skoda Fabia 1,017 48 Fiat Guy 1,012 49 Opel Mokka 986 50 Cupra Formentor 973 Ranking of the best-selling cars in Italy in March 2024

The best-selling car in Italy is always and only the Fiat Panda

Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars

In detail car sales data by fuel in March 2024, vehicles with a gas they grew in volume and gained 3 points of share, reaching 31.4% of the total, against 31.0% cumulatively (+2.9 pp). The dieseldown heavily by double digits, fell by 5.1 points in March, arriving at 15.2% of the total in the month, maintaining the same share as the quarter (-4.4 points). The LPG confirmed the 7.6% of quota in the month and the 9.2% in the first 3 months of the year, while the methane represents it 0.2% of the market both in the month and cumulatively.

Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars in March 2024

The hybrid cars they gained 4.5 points and rose to 39.0% share in the month, reaching 38.3% cumulatively (+2.5 pp), with 11.0% for the “full” hybrids and 28.0% for the “mild” hybrids. The DRINK cars they lost 1.5 points in March and stopped at 3.3% share (at 2.9% in the January-March period), while the PHEV they retreated by 0.8 points compared to the previous year, arriving at 3.5% (3.2% cumulatively).

MOST SELLING CARS March 2024 (PDF files downloadable from direct link)

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

