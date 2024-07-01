The Italian market of the car in the month of June 2024 has returned to grow a double digitthanks above all to the reopening of the booking platform incentives and the continuing boom in car registrations. Registrations are therefore in June increased by 15% compared to the same month last year and, if we look at the semester, growth was 5.3%, but still far from pre-Covid levels. The gap between 2019 and 2024 is 17.6%.

How many cars were sold June 2024

Specifically, they were registered in June 2024 160,046 new carscompared to 139,150 in June 2023. In the first half of the year, registrations reached 886,386 units, recording a growth of 5.3% compared to the 841,573 registrations in the same period of the previous year.

Car sales trend in Italy, updated to June 2024

The battery electric vehicles (BEV) have seen significant growth, reaching8.3% market share thanks to the new incentives that can be used and the immediate availability of the cars. This led to an increase of 4.7 percentage points compared to the previous month and 3.9 points compared to June 2023. But these growth data may not be confirmed in the following months, given that incentives for car purchases they are electric sold out.

Best-selling cars June 2024

The ranking of the best-selling cars in June 2024 saw the Fiat Panda with 10,610 registrations, followed by Dacia Sandero (7,650) and from Citroen C3 (4,676).

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 10,610 2 Dacia Sander 7,650 3 Citroen C3 4.676 4 Renault Clio 4.453 5 Fiat 500 4,254 6 Lance Ypsilon 4,149 7 Jeep Avenger 3,923 8 Renault Captur 3.546 9 Toyota Yaris Cross 3.322 10 Tesla Model 3 3,282 11 Nissan Qashqai 2.812 12 Toyota Yaris 2,811 13 Volkswagen T-Roc 2,755 14 Dacia Duster 2.730 15 Mg Zs 2.655 16 Opel Race 2,611 17 Toyota Aygo X 2,449 18 Peugeot 2008 2,299 19 Volkswagen T-Cross 2.197 20 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.156 21 Audi Q3 2,070 22 Peugeot 208 2.047 23 Kia Sportage 2.041 24 Ford Puma 1,835 25 BMW X1 1,807 26 Tesla Model Y 1.699 27 Hyundai i10 1.658 28 Peugeot 3008 1,581 29 Kia Picanto 1.483 30 Citroen C3 Aircross 1,469 31 Jeep Renegade 1.420 32 Toyota C-HR 1.390 33 Suzuki Ignis 1,303 34 Renault Twingo 1,268 35 Volkswagen Polo shirt 1,214 36 Citroën C4 1.201 37 Hyundai Tucson 1.196 38 Cupra Formentor 1,192 39 Jeep Compass 1.186 40 Ford Kuga 1,149 41 Mercedes Gla 1,052 42 Skoda Kamiq 1.020 43 Suzuki Swift 988 44 Fiat Guy 974 45 Audi A3 961 46 Alfa Romeo Tonal 926 47 Audi A1 919 48 Volkswagen Golf 917 49 Hyundai i20 915 50 Volvo XC40 896 Ranking of the best-selling cars in Italy in June 2024

The Dacia Sandero is in 2nd place in the ranking of best-selling cars in June

Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars

After the click day on June 3rd, registrations of electric cars have recorded a significant boom, exceeding the 10,000 units in the month (+115%). The market share of BEVs rose to 8.3%, increasing by 3.8 percentage points compared to June 2023. In the year-to-date period, electric cars saw a growth of +5.6% and represent 3.9% of total registrations, in line with the previous year.

The plug-in hybrid carson the contrary, they scored a drop of -29% in Junerepresenting 3.3% of total registrations, down by 2 percentage points compared to June 2023. In the cumulative January-June, they recorded a -26.4% declinewith a share of 3.2%, confirming their niche role in the market.

Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars in June 2024

The cars hybrid (mild and full) instead they marked an increase in +28.1% in Junereaching a share of 38.6%. In the January-June period, they showed growth of +15.7%, with a market share of 38.8%.

Petrol cars and LPG have seen positive increases: +7.1% for petrol (share 26.7%) and +37.1% for LPG (share 10.1%). The dieselinstead, recorded a decline of -18.9% in June, representing 13% of total registrations, with a decrease in the first half of the year of -20.9%, with a share of 14.5%.

Who sold the most in June

In June, Stellantis recorded 48,290 cars registered, marking a 10.6% drop compared to the previous year. Among the various brands of the group, Alfa Romeo saw a decrease of 55.2% (1,358 registrations), while Citroen recorded an increase of 84.4% (7,689). Fiat showed a growth of 30% (16,918), while Maserati marked a decrease of 55.2% (213).

The Volkswagen Group totaled 23,912 registrations, a decrease of 0.4%. Audi gained 4.3% (6,813 registrations), while Seat suffered a decrease of 21.7% (998). The Renault Group showed a growth of 46.7% with 22,449 registrations, driven by Dacia (+50.6%) and Renault (+42.6%). Toyota recorded a growth of 46.9% with 12,100 registrations, thanks to a 105.1% increase for Lexus (810 registrations).

Stellantis June 2024 registrations fell 10.6%

The BMW Group it totaled 7,041 registrations, with an increase of 2%, mainly thanks to BMW (+14.8%). Tesla recorded significant growth of 185.2%, with 4,993 electric vehicle registrations. Also Mercedes-Benz showed a growth of 23.6%, totaling 5,561 registrations. Mercedes recorded an increase of 17.4%, reaching 4,855 registrations, while Smart saw an increase of 93.4% with 706 registrations.

In June, Ford marked a 25% drop with 5,623 registrations, Hyundai a growth of 3.1% with 4,870 registrations, and Kia an increase of 18% with 4,816 registrations. Continuing the analysis Nissan recorded an increase of 33.3% (4,011 registrations), Suzuki a growth of 15.1% (3,601), Mazda an increase of 12.4% (1,303), Honda a growth of 68.7% (803), Mitsubishi an increase of 128.8% (183), while Subaru suffered a 53.3% drop with 135 registrations.

In the premium segment, Volvo saw a decrease of 1.4%, reaching 1,842 registrations. The Jaguar Land Rover Group marked a decline of 23% with 1,065 registrations, of which Jaguar saw a decline of 69% (79) and Land Rover a decrease of 12.6% (986). In reverse Tesla recorded a remarkable growth of 185.2%, with 4,993 electric vehicle registrations.

Tesla saw a sales boom in June

Also the DR Group suffered a decline of 10.6%, reaching 2,196 registrations. Among Chinese brands, MG recorded growth of 18.2% (3,985), Lynk & Co a decrease of 90.4% (31), Eurasia Motor Company an increase of 23.4% with 95 registrations, while Byd it totaled 138 registrations (compared to zero the previous year).

BEST-SELLING CARS June 2024 (Downloadable PDF files from direct link)

Read also:

→ Sales data in Italy 2024

→ Poll What car would you buy today?

→ NEW car price list

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!