The car market in Italy began 2024 with a increase in registrations of 10.6%, compared to those of January 2023. The data indicates a strong public interest in traditional combustion engine cars. At the beginning of the new year, UNRAE confirmed the estimate of 1,600,000 registrations for the full year 2024, representing approx 34,000 more units compared to 2023. This equates to a slight growth of 2.1%, but still far from pre-pandemic levels (-16.5% compared to 2019).
How many cars were sold in January 2024
In January 2024, according to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, they were registered 141,946 new cars, up 10.6% compared to the 128,329 recorded in the same period of the previous year. From the point of view of sales channels, the analysis of car market data in January highlighted that they are the private to drive sales, with a representation of 61.8%followed by 25.6% for rental and 12.6% for companies.
It should also be underlined that in the final three days of January, 38% of the market has been registered. Cars registered by manufacturers and dealers, including those for rental use, represented 7.9% of monthly sales, recording a decrease of -4.6% compared to January 2023.
Best-selling cars in January 2024
The ranking of the best-selling cars in January 2024 opened with the Fiat Panda in first place with 11,149 registrations, followed by Dacia Sandero (6,617) and from Citroen C3 (4,697). 2024 is also the year the new Pandawhich will also be 100% electric.
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|11,149
|2
|Dacia
|Sandero
|6,617
|3
|Citroën
|C3
|4,697
|4
|Jeeps
|Avenger
|4,389
|5
|Lance
|Ypsilon
|3,910
|6
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|3,788
|7
|Peugeot
|2008
|3,289
|8
|Volkswagen
|T-Roc
|3,258
|9
|Peugeot
|208
|3,059
|10
|Dacia
|Duster
|3,016
|11
|Ford
|Puma
|2,835
|12
|Renault
|Captur
|2,484
|13
|Renault
|Clio
|2,354
|14
|Mg
|ZS
|2,321
|15
|Opel
|Race
|2,275
|16
|Nissan
|Qashqai
|2.109
|17
|Fiat
|500
|2,093
|18
|Fiat
|500X
|2,003
|19
|Kia
|Sports
|1,853
|20
|Toyota
|Yaris
|1,665
|21
|BMW
|X1
|1,660
|22
|Opel
|Mokka
|1,657
|23
|Alfa Romeo
|Tonal
|1,631
|24
|Volkswagen
|Polo shirt
|1,572
|25
|Jeeps
|Compass
|1,505
|26
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|1,487
|27
|Audi
|A3
|1,423
|28
|Nissan
|Juke
|1,404
|29
|Audi
|Q3
|1,313
|30
|Hyundai
|i10
|1,288
|31
|Toyota
|C-HR
|1,274
|32
|Ford
|Kuga
|1,263
|33
|Toyota
|Aygo
|1,242
|34
|Citroën
|C3 Aircross
|1,143
|35
|BMW
|X3
|1,130
|36
|Audi
|Q2
|1,084
|37
|Suzuki
|Vitara
|1,081
|38
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|1,078
|39
|Volkswagen
|T-Cross
|1,015
|40
|Mercedes
|GLA
|1,002
|41
|Ford
|Focus
|984
|42
|Suzuki
|Ignis
|964
|43
|Toyota
|Rav4
|940
|44
|BMW
|Series 1
|936
|45
|Peugeot
|3008
|916
|46
|Hyundai
|i20
|914
|47
|Ford
|Fiesta
|880
|48
|Volvo
|XC40
|864
|49
|DR
|DR 5.0
|859
|50
|Audi
|Q5
|845
Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars
In January 2024, the car mild hybrids and full hybrids they were the best-selling, with an increase in registrations of +14.3%, representing approximately 38% of the total (10.5% for the “full” hybrids and 27.5% for the “mild” hybrids).
The cars at gas they grew by +26.5%, reaching 30.5%. Increases were also recorded for LPG (+17.9%)while the diesel continued to lose ground (-9%).
Electric and plug-in cars also suffered significant lossesdecreasing respectively by -13.3% he was born in -33.9%, representing less than 5% of the overall market. Registrations a methane were limited, just over 200 units.
MOST SELLING CARS January 2024 (PDF files downloadable from direct link)
- Car registrations by brand – January 2024: Car brands ranking
- Group car registrations – January 2024: Make and group car classification.
- Registrations of cars and off-road vehicles in Italy Top 50 models – January 2024: Ranking of the 50 best-selling car models in Italy.
- Market structure – January 2024: Detail by power supply, user, segment, bodywork and geographical area.
- Top 10 by segment – January 2024: Ranking of the top 10 car and off-road vehicle models registered in Italy, with details by segment: small (A), small cars (B), medium (C), upper medium (D), upper (E), high-end ( F).
- Top 10 for nutrition – January 2024: Ranking of the top 10 car and off-road vehicle models registered in Italy, with details by fuel: petrol, diesel, LPG, methane, hybrid and electric and hydrogen.
- Car registrations by CO2 bands – January 2024.
- Car registrations by owner's province of residence – January 2024.
