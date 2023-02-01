The market car in 2023 starts with sales in 19% growth compared to the 107,853 units registered in January 2022 (which in turn had closed with a loss of around 20%). In fact, the month of January closed with 128,301 registrations of new cars, above all thanks to the incentives for the range 61-135 g/km of CO2.

How many cars were sold in January 2023

In the month of January 2023 in Italy they were registered in total 128,301 registrations, up 19%. On the supply side, the descent of the pure electric (-8.6%) with a share that drops to below 3%.

Car sales data updated to January 2023

They’re better plug-ins (+10.1%) with a share per 4.7% and the electrified hybrids (+25%) with a share per 36.7%. Petrol, diesel and LPG record respectively +16.2% (representativeness at 26.6%), +20% (18.8% stake) and +30.6% (10.3% share). Natural gas has lost -79.4% and now represents one irrelevant share.

Ecobonus” site of the Mise where the incentives for cars, scooters and bicycles are managed (Residual funds updated on 01/02/2023)

As expected, therefore, the incentive band for cars with CO2 emissions between 61 and 135 g/km is the one with the highest number of bookings and is already in exhaustion (with less than 25% of the fund remaining).

Best-selling cars in January 2023

The ranking of the best-selling cars a January 2023 sees first place Fiat Panda with 10,684 registrations, ahead of the Jeep Renegade (4.384) and to Dacia Sandero (4.098).

POS BRAND TEMPLATE IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 10,684 2 Jeeps Renegade 4,384 3 Dacha Sandero 4,098 4 Fiat 500 3,660 5 Throw Ypsilon 3,582 6 Dacha Dusters 3,551 7 Toyota Yaris 3.187 8 Volkswagen T-Roc 3.142 9 Toyota Yaris Cross 2,914 10 Renault Captur 2,883 11 Renault clio 2,683 12 Volkswagen T-Cross 2,606 13 Fiat 500X 2,386 14 Jeeps Compass 2.213 15 Citroen C3 2.197 16 Ford Puma 1,806 17 Volkswagen Tiguan 1,784 18 Ford Focus 1,710 19 Citroen C3 Aircross 1,703 20 Opel Race 1,569 21 Peugeot 2008 1,557 22 Hyundai i10 1,464 23 Ford Kuga 1,382 24 Peugeot 208 1.318 25 Mercedes GLA 1,269 26 Peugeot 3008 1,261 27 Toyota aygo x 1,247 28 Fiat Guy 1,220 29 Kia Sports 1.185 30 Volkswagen Taigo 1.164 31 Hyundai Tucson 1.163 32 Alfa Romeo Tonal 1.129 33 Kia Picanto 1.074 34 Audi Q3 1.073 35 Dacha Joggers 1.071 36 nissan Qashqai 986 37 Mini Countryman 973 38 Volvo XC40 889 39 Toyota C-HR 879 40 Suzuki Vitara 878 41 BMW Series 1 859 42 Mercedes GLC extension 857 43 BMW x1 833 44 Audi Q5 832 45 OPEL mokka 822 46 Volkswagen Polo shirt 804 47 Citroen C5 Aircross 798 48 Mazda CX-30 798 49 BMW x3 785 50 mg ZS 773 Ranking of the best-selling cars in Italy in January 2023

Even in 2023 the Panda is the best-selling car in Italy

Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars

Analyzing in detail the registrations by fuel supply, the cars a gas in January 2023 they increased by 14.4%reaching a market share of 26.5%, while the diesel have grown by 18.1% compared to the same month of 2022, with a share of 19.1%.

The alternative fuel cars, on the other hand, represent the 54.4% of registrations in the month of January alone and are up by 18.4%. Electric cars are the 44% of the January market, in 19.1% increase. Among these, the non-rechargeable hybrids increase by 23.5% in the month and reach a quota of 36.7%.

Electric cars lose ground in January 2023 (-11.2%)

Car registrations rechargeable on tap increased by 1.1% in January and represent the 7.3% of the market. Among these, however, the electric cars who have a share of the 2.5%they continue in their negative trend (-11.2%)while plug-in hybrids grow by 9.2% and represent 4.8% of January registrations.

Finally, passenger cars a gas represent the 10.4% of the January enrollment, of which the 10.2% they are cars LPG (+28.7%) and 0.2% passenger cars a methane (-79.7%).

MOST SOLD CARS January 2023 (PDF files downloadable from direct link)

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Car incentives 2023 how the Ecobonus works

👉 Incentives for charging columns

👉 Chip crisis, new car delivery delays

👉 NEW car price list

👉 USED ​​car ads

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK