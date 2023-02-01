The market car in 2023 starts with sales in 19% growth compared to the 107,853 units registered in January 2022 (which in turn had closed with a loss of around 20%). In fact, the month of January closed with 128,301 registrations of new cars, above all thanks to the incentives for the range 61-135 g/km of CO2.
How many cars were sold in January 2023
In the month of January 2023 in Italy they were registered in total 128,301 registrations, up 19%. On the supply side, the descent of the pure electric (-8.6%) with a share that drops to below 3%.
They’re better plug-ins (+10.1%) with a share per 4.7% and the electrified hybrids (+25%) with a share per 36.7%. Petrol, diesel and LPG record respectively +16.2% (representativeness at 26.6%), +20% (18.8% stake) and +30.6% (10.3% share). Natural gas has lost -79.4% and now represents one irrelevant share.
As expected, therefore, the incentive band for cars with CO2 emissions between 61 and 135 g/km is the one with the highest number of bookings and is already in exhaustion (with less than 25% of the fund remaining).
Best-selling cars in January 2023
The ranking of the best-selling cars a January 2023 sees first place Fiat Panda with 10,684 registrations, ahead of the Jeep Renegade (4.384) and to Dacia Sandero (4.098).
|POS
|BRAND
|TEMPLATE
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|10,684
|2
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|4,384
|3
|Dacha
|Sandero
|4,098
|4
|Fiat
|500
|3,660
|5
|Throw
|Ypsilon
|3,582
|6
|Dacha
|Dusters
|3,551
|7
|Toyota
|Yaris
|3.187
|8
|Volkswagen
|T-Roc
|3.142
|9
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|2,914
|10
|Renault
|Captur
|2,883
|11
|Renault
|clio
|2,683
|12
|Volkswagen
|T-Cross
|2,606
|13
|Fiat
|500X
|2,386
|14
|Jeeps
|Compass
|2.213
|15
|Citroen
|C3
|2.197
|16
|Ford
|Puma
|1,806
|17
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|1,784
|18
|Ford
|Focus
|1,710
|19
|Citroen
|C3 Aircross
|1,703
|20
|Opel
|Race
|1,569
|21
|Peugeot
|2008
|1,557
|22
|Hyundai
|i10
|1,464
|23
|Ford
|Kuga
|1,382
|24
|Peugeot
|208
|1.318
|25
|Mercedes
|GLA
|1,269
|26
|Peugeot
|3008
|1,261
|27
|Toyota
|aygo x
|1,247
|28
|Fiat
|Guy
|1,220
|29
|Kia
|Sports
|1.185
|30
|Volkswagen
|Taigo
|1.164
|31
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|1.163
|32
|Alfa Romeo
|Tonal
|1.129
|33
|Kia
|Picanto
|1.074
|34
|Audi
|Q3
|1.073
|35
|Dacha
|Joggers
|1.071
|36
|nissan
|Qashqai
|986
|37
|Mini
|Countryman
|973
|38
|Volvo
|XC40
|889
|39
|Toyota
|C-HR
|879
|40
|Suzuki
|Vitara
|878
|41
|BMW
|Series 1
|859
|42
|Mercedes
|GLC extension
|857
|43
|BMW
|x1
|833
|44
|Audi
|Q5
|832
|45
|OPEL
|mokka
|822
|46
|Volkswagen
|Polo shirt
|804
|47
|Citroen
|C5 Aircross
|798
|48
|Mazda
|CX-30
|798
|49
|BMW
|x3
|785
|50
|mg
|ZS
|773
Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars
Analyzing in detail the registrations by fuel supply, the cars a gas in January 2023 they increased by 14.4%reaching a market share of 26.5%, while the diesel have grown by 18.1% compared to the same month of 2022, with a share of 19.1%.
The alternative fuel cars, on the other hand, represent the 54.4% of registrations in the month of January alone and are up by 18.4%. Electric cars are the 44% of the January market, in 19.1% increase. Among these, the non-rechargeable hybrids increase by 23.5% in the month and reach a quota of 36.7%.
Car registrations rechargeable on tap increased by 1.1% in January and represent the 7.3% of the market. Among these, however, the electric cars who have a share of the 2.5%they continue in their negative trend (-11.2%)while plug-in hybrids grow by 9.2% and represent 4.8% of January registrations.
Finally, passenger cars a gas represent the 10.4% of the January enrollment, of which the 10.2% they are cars LPG (+28.7%) and 0.2% passenger cars a methane (-79.7%).
MOST SOLD CARS January 2023 (PDF files downloadable from direct link)
- Passenger car registrations by brand – January 2023: Car brands classification
- Car registrations for groups – January 2023: Make and car classification group.
- Registrations in Italy of passenger cars and off-road vehicles Top 50 models – January 2023: Ranking of the 50 best-selling car models in Italy.
- Market structure – January 2023: Details by supply, user, segment, bodywork and geographical area.
- Top 10 by Segment – January 2023: Ranking of the top 10 passenger car and off-road vehicle models registered in Italy, with details by segment: small (A), utility cars (B), medium (C), upper medium (D), upper (E), top of the range ( F).
- Top 10 for nutrition – January 2023: Ranking of the top 10 car and off-road vehicle models registered in Italy, with details by fuel supply: petrol, diesel, LPG, methane, hybrid and electric and hydrogen.
- Car registrations by CO2 bands – January 2023.
- Car registrations by province of residence of the owner – January 2023.
