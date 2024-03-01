In the last month of February 2024 The car market in Italy it recorded a growth of 12.8% compared to 2022, with almost 150,000 registrations. The figure is down by 17.6% if compared with the same month of 2019, pre-crisis. February's growth is attributed to several factors: the first is the addition of a extra working day, 2024 being a leap year; the second is the positive effect of incentives in force since January for cars with CO2 emissions between 61 and 135 grams per kilometre, which have seen the allocation of 120 million euros run out quickly; finally, an increase in registrations of cars destined for the car market zero km contributed to sales growth.
In February 2024, according to data from Ministry of Infrastructure and Transporthave been registered 147,094 new carsrecording an increase of 12.8% compared to the same month of 2023. During the first two months of the year, the market recorded an increase of 11.7%, with 289,103 units compared to 258,733 in the first two months of 2023. Sales were mainly driven by traditional vehicleswhile electric and plug-in hybrid cars recorded a stagnant trend.
The incentives available from January for cars with CO2 emissions between 0 and 20 grams per kilometer and between 21 and 60 grams per kilometer did not have a significant impact, as the potential buyers they wait bigger bonuses announced by the Government, of which at the moment there is no precise information on the possible date of entry into force.
The ranking of the best-selling cars in February 2024 confirmed the Fiat Panda in first place with 11,348 registrations, followed by Dacia Sandero (5,733) and from Citroën C3 (4,524). The Panda will be on sale in the special series “Pandina” starting from June 2024, and this series will be produced in Pomigliano until 2027.
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|11,348
|2
|Dacia
|Sandero
|5,733
|3
|Citroën
|C3
|4,524
|4
|Lance
|Ypsilon
|4,152
|5
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|2,962
|6
|Toyota
|Yaris
|2,956
|7
|Jeeps
|Avenger
|2,944
|8
|Fiat
|500X
|2,919
|9
|Renault
|Captur
|2,919
|10
|Peugeot
|208
|2,853
|11
|Dacia
|Duster
|2,798
|12
|Renault
|Clio
|2,784
|13
|Ford
|Puma
|2,449
|14
|Peugeot
|2008
|2,449
|15
|Fiat
|500
|2,414
|16
|MG
|ZS
|2,393
|17
|Volkswagen
|T-Cross
|2,313
|18
|Toyota
|Aygo x
|2,199
|19
|Nissan
|Qashqai
|2,046
|20
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|1,837
|21
|Kia
|Sports
|1,828
|22
|Hyundai
|i10
|1,823
|23
|Jeeps
|Compass
|1,817
|24
|Ford
|Kuga
|1,776
|25
|Opel
|Race
|1,776
|26
|Volkswagen
|T-Roc
|1,748
|27
|BMW
|X1
|1,655
|28
|Alfa Romeo
|Tonal
|1,446
|29
|Volkswagen
|Polo shirt
|1,367
|30
|Toyota
|C-HR
|1,310
|31
|Audi
|A3
|1,308
|32
|Citroën
|C3 Aircross
|1,296
|33
|Volkswagen
|Taigo
|1,291
|34
|Opel
|Mokka
|1,277
|35
|Suzuki
|Ignis
|1,258
|36
|Tesla
|Model Y
|1,252
|37
|Audi
|Q3
|1,225
|38
|Cupra
|Formentor
|1,098
|39
|Suzuki
|Vitara
|1,093
|40
|Peugeot
|3008
|1,074
|41
|Audi
|Q2
|1,072
|42
|Hyundai
|i20
|1,063
|43
|Nissan
|Juke
|1,059
|44
|Volkswagen
|Golf
|1,028
|45
|Suzuki
|Swift
|1,023
|46
|Mercedes
|GLA
|1,015
|47
|Ford
|Focus
|1,002
|48
|Mini
|Mini
|941
|49
|Seat
|Arona
|938
|50
|BMW
|Series 3
|924
Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars
Among the supplies, in the month of February 2024 the cars with petrol engine they gained over 30% of volumes and rose 5 points, reaching 31.1% sharewhile cumulatively they reached 30.7% (+4.4 pp). The dieselwith a double-digit decline, fell 4.4 points in February, coming in at 14.8% of the total (15.3% in the two-month period, -3.8 points).
The LPG stopped at 9.5% in February (-0.6 pp) and maintained its share stable at 10.2% in the first 2 months of the year, while the methane represented it 0.2% of the market in the same month with just 350 units sold.
The car mild hybrids and full hybrids they gained 1.3 points and rose to 37.8% sharearriving at 37.9% cumulatively (+1.3 pp); with a 10.0% for “full” hybrids And 27.8% for “mild” hybrids. The electric cars instead in February they lost 0.3 pointsstopping at 3.4% share (at 2.7% in the two-month period), while the PHEV they are relegated by one point compared to a year ago, arriving at 3.2% (3.0% cumulatively).
