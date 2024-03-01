In the last month of February 2024 The car market in Italy it recorded a growth of 12.8% compared to 2022, with almost 150,000 registrations. The figure is down by 17.6% if compared with the same month of 2019, pre-crisis. February's growth is attributed to several factors: the first is the addition of a extra working day, 2024 being a leap year; the second is the positive effect of incentives in force since January for cars with CO2 emissions between 61 and 135 grams per kilometre, which have seen the allocation of 120 million euros run out quickly; finally, an increase in registrations of cars destined for the car market zero km contributed to sales growth.

How many cars were sold in February 2024

In February 2024, according to data from Ministry of Infrastructure and Transporthave been registered 147,094 new carsrecording an increase of 12.8% compared to the same month of 2023. During the first two months of the year, the market recorded an increase of 11.7%, with 289,103 units compared to 258,733 in the first two months of 2023. Sales were mainly driven by traditional vehicleswhile electric and plug-in hybrid cars recorded a stagnant trend.

Car sales trend in Italy, updated to February 2024

The incentives available from January for cars with CO2 emissions between 0 and 20 grams per kilometer and between 21 and 60 grams per kilometer did not have a significant impact, as the potential buyers they wait bigger bonuses announced by the Government, of which at the moment there is no precise information on the possible date of entry into force.

Best-selling cars in February 2024

The ranking of the best-selling cars in February 2024 confirmed the Fiat Panda in first place with 11,348 registrations, followed by Dacia Sandero (5,733) and from Citroën C3 (4,524). The Panda will be on sale in the special series “Pandina” starting from June 2024, and this series will be produced in Pomigliano until 2027.

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 11,348 2 Dacia Sandero 5,733 3 Citroën C3 4,524 4 Lance Ypsilon 4,152 5 Toyota Yaris Cross 2,962 6 Toyota Yaris 2,956 7 Jeeps Avenger 2,944 8 Fiat 500X 2,919 9 Renault Captur 2,919 10 Peugeot 208 2,853 11 Dacia Duster 2,798 12 Renault Clio 2,784 13 Ford Puma 2,449 14 Peugeot 2008 2,449 15 Fiat 500 2,414 16 MG ZS 2,393 17 Volkswagen T-Cross 2,313 18 Toyota Aygo x 2,199 19 Nissan Qashqai 2,046 20 Jeeps Renegade 1,837 21 Kia Sports 1,828 22 Hyundai i10 1,823 23 Jeeps Compass 1,817 24 Ford Kuga 1,776 25 Opel Race 1,776 26 Volkswagen T-Roc 1,748 27 BMW X1 1,655 28 Alfa Romeo Tonal 1,446 29 Volkswagen Polo shirt 1,367 30 Toyota C-HR 1,310 31 Audi A3 1,308 32 Citroën C3 Aircross 1,296 33 Volkswagen Taigo 1,291 34 Opel Mokka 1,277 35 Suzuki Ignis 1,258 36 Tesla Model Y 1,252 37 Audi Q3 1,225 38 Cupra Formentor 1,098 39 Suzuki Vitara 1,093 40 Peugeot 3008 1,074 41 Audi Q2 1,072 42 Hyundai i20 1,063 43 Nissan Juke 1,059 44 Volkswagen Golf 1,028 45 Suzuki Swift 1,023 46 Mercedes GLA 1,015 47 Ford Focus 1,002 48 Mini Mini 941 49 Seat Arona 938 50 BMW Series 3 924 Ranking of the best-selling cars in Italy in February 2024

Fiat Pandina special series

Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars

Among the supplies, in the month of February 2024 the cars with petrol engine they gained over 30% of volumes and rose 5 points, reaching 31.1% sharewhile cumulatively they reached 30.7% (+4.4 pp). The dieselwith a double-digit decline, fell 4.4 points in February, coming in at 14.8% of the total (15.3% in the two-month period, -3.8 points).

The LPG stopped at 9.5% in February (-0.6 pp) and maintained its share stable at 10.2% in the first 2 months of the year, while the methane represented it 0.2% of the market in the same month with just 350 units sold.

Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars in February 2024

The car mild hybrids and full hybrids they gained 1.3 points and rose to 37.8% sharearriving at 37.9% cumulatively (+1.3 pp); with a 10.0% for “full” hybrids And 27.8% for “mild” hybrids. The electric cars instead in February they lost 0.3 pointsstopping at 3.4% share (at 2.7% in the two-month period), while the PHEV they are relegated by one point compared to a year ago, arriving at 3.2% (3.0% cumulatively).

MOST SELLING CARS February 2024 (PDF files downloadable from direct link)

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

