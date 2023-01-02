The market car a December recorded a marked growth of +21% thanks to 104,915 new registrations registered in the month compared to 86,717 units of December 2021. But the constant growth in the last five months has not been sufficient to bring the balance sheet for the entire year 2022 back into the surplus, which stopped at 1,316,702 unitslosing over 141,000 cars compared to 2021, with a 9.7% drop and a level not far from historic minimum of 1,304,500 registrations registered in 2013.
How many cars were sold in December 2022?
In the month of December 2022 in Italy they were sold in total 104,915 new cars (+21%) which bring the year 2022 to close with 1,316,702 registrations of new cars, equal to -9.7% on 2021 and a loss of volumes of approx 141,000 pieces (-4.5% on 2020 and -31.2% on 2019).
It should be emphasized that in the last three days of December was registered on 28.3% of the total market.
Best-selling cars in December 2022
The best-selling car in Italy in December 2022 was once again the Fiat Panda with 8,649 registrations, ahead of the Jeep Renegade (4.084) and to Toyota Yaris (2,799).
|POS
|BRAND
|TEMPLATE
|REGISTRATION
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|8,649
|2
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|3,388
|3
|Toyota
|Yaris
|2,799
|4
|Throw
|Ypsilon
|2,590
|5
|Dacha
|Sandero
|2,479
|6
|Volkswagen
|T-Cross
|2,332
|7
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|2.128
|8
|Renault
|clio
|2.032
|9
|Renault
|Captur
|1,910
|10
|Citroen
|C3
|1,855
|11
|Dacha
|dusters
|1,842
|12
|Volkswagen
|T-Roc
|1,836
|13
|Fiat
|Guy
|1,800
|14
|Ford
|Puma
|1,688
|15
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|1,645
|16
|Peugeot
|208
|1,412
|17
|DR
|DR 4.0
|1,400
|18
|Mercedes
|GLA
|1,312
|19
|KIA
|Sports
|1,298
|20
|Peugeot
|3008
|1,280
|21
|Toyota
|aygo x
|1,250
|22
|Jeeps
|Compass
|1,235
|23
|Fiat
|500
|1.194
|24
|Audi
|A3
|1,170
|25
|Opel
|Race
|1.157
|26
|Toyota
|C-HR
|1.125
|27
|Volvo
|XC40
|1,095
|28
|Ford
|Kuga
|1,070
|29
|Audi
|Q3
|1.049
|30
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|1,040
|31
|BMW
|x1
|1.025
|32
|Ford
|Focus
|1.024
|33
|Citroen
|C3 Aircross
|1.003
|34
|nissan
|Qashqai
|942
|35
|Alfa Romeo
|Tonal
|940
|36
|Mini
|Countryman
|918
|37
|Fiat
|500X
|877
|38
|Volkswagen
|Taigo
|877
|39
|Hyundai
|i10
|828
|40
|Peugeot
|2008
|828
|41
|BMW
|Series 1
|789
|42
|KIA
|Stonic
|783
|43
|Mini
|Mini
|780
|44
|KIA
|Picanto
|766
|45
|Cupra
|Formentor
|736
|46
|Alfa Romeo
|Stelvio
|717
|47
|Peugeot
|308
|696
|48
|Seat
|Arona
|681
|49
|nissan
|Juke
|678
|50
|Volkswagen
|Golf
|678
Between feeds in the months of December gas and diesel recorded double-digit growth in the month, but lost in volume on the 2022 total closing respectively at 27.5% (-2.2 pp) and others 20% share (-2.6pp). The LPG closed December and total year up, archiving the whole of 2022 the8.9% of preferences (+1.6 pp). It continued in December as well methane braking which in 2022 stopped just at 0.8% representativeness.
As for cars on tap, in December the ECVs covered the 9.4% of preferenceswith the pure electric (BEV) at 4.3% and the plug-ins (PHEV) at 5.1%.
For the full year 2022 they closed respectively at 3.7% (-0.9 pp) and others 5.1% (+0.4pp). Definitely better than the sales hybrid cars who closed 2022 gaining over 5 share points, al 34.1% sharewith 9.1% for the “full” hybrid e 25.0% for “mild” hybrids.
BEST SOLD CARS December 2022 (PDF files downloadable from direct link)
- Passenger car registrations by brand – December 2022: Car brands classification
- Car registrations for groups – December 2022: Make and car classification group.
- Registrations in Italy of cars and off-road vehicles Top 50 models – December 2022: Ranking of the 50 best-selling car models in Italy.
- Market structure – December 2022: Details by supply, user, segment, bodywork and geographical area.
- Top 10 by Segment – December 2022: Ranking of the top 10 passenger car and off-road vehicle models registered in Italy, with details by segment: small (A), small cars (B), medium (C), upper medium (D), upper (E), top of the range ( F).
- Top 10 for bodywork – December 2022: Ranking of the top 10 car and off-road vehicle models registered in Italy, with details by bodywork: sedans, off-road vehicles, station wagons, crossovers, people carriers, minivans, convertibles and coupés.
- Top 10 for nutrition – December 2022: Ranking of the top 10 car and off-road vehicle models registered in Italy, with details by fuel supply: petrol, diesel, LPG, methane, hybrid and electric and hydrogen.
- Car registrations by CO2 bands – December 2022.
- Car registrations by province of residence of the owner – December 2022.
