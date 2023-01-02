The market car a December recorded a marked growth of +21% thanks to 104,915 new registrations registered in the month compared to 86,717 units of December 2021. But the constant growth in the last five months has not been sufficient to bring the balance sheet for the entire year 2022 back into the surplus, which stopped at 1,316,702 unitslosing over 141,000 cars compared to 2021, with a 9.7% drop and a level not far from historic minimum of 1,304,500 registrations registered in 2013.

How many cars were sold in December 2022?

In the month of December 2022 in Italy they were sold in total 104,915 new cars (+21%) which bring the year 2022 to close with 1,316,702 registrations of new cars, equal to -9.7% on 2021 and a loss of volumes of approx 141,000 pieces (-4.5% on 2020 and -31.2% on 2019).

Car sales trend in 2022

It should be emphasized that in the last three days of December was registered on 28.3% of the total market.

Best-selling cars in December 2022

The best-selling car in Italy in December 2022 was once again the Fiat Panda with 8,649 registrations, ahead of the Jeep Renegade (4.084) and to Toyota Yaris (2,799).

POS BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATION 1 Fiat Panda 8,649 2 Jeeps Renegade 3,388 3 Toyota Yaris 2,799 4 Throw Ypsilon 2,590 5 Dacha Sandero 2,479 6 Volkswagen T-Cross 2,332 7 Toyota Yaris Cross 2.128 8 Renault clio 2.032 9 Renault Captur 1,910 10 Citroen C3 1,855 11 Dacha dusters 1,842 12 Volkswagen T-Roc 1,836 13 Fiat Guy 1,800 14 Ford Puma 1,688 15 Volkswagen Tiguan 1,645 16 Peugeot 208 1,412 17 DR DR 4.0 1,400 18 Mercedes GLA 1,312 19 KIA Sports 1,298 20 Peugeot 3008 1,280 21 Toyota aygo x 1,250 22 Jeeps Compass 1,235 23 Fiat 500 1.194 24 Audi A3 1,170 25 Opel Race 1.157 26 Toyota C-HR 1.125 27 Volvo XC40 1,095 28 Ford Kuga 1,070 29 Audi Q3 1.049 30 Hyundai Tucson 1,040 31 BMW x1 1.025 32 Ford Focus 1.024 33 Citroen C3 Aircross 1.003 34 nissan Qashqai 942 35 Alfa Romeo Tonal 940 36 Mini Countryman 918 37 Fiat 500X 877 38 Volkswagen Taigo 877 39 Hyundai i10 828 40 Peugeot 2008 828 41 BMW Series 1 789 42 KIA Stonic 783 43 Mini Mini 780 44 KIA Picanto 766 45 Cupra Formentor 736 46 Alfa Romeo Stelvio 717 47 Peugeot 308 696 48 Seat Arona 681 49 nissan Juke 678 50 Volkswagen Golf 678 Ranking of the best-selling cars in Italy in December 2022

The Renegade is the second best-selling car in Italy in December 2022

Between feeds in the months of December gas and diesel recorded double-digit growth in the month, but lost in volume on the 2022 total closing respectively at 27.5% (-2.2 pp) and others 20% share (-2.6pp). The LPG closed December and total year up, archiving the whole of 2022 the8.9% of preferences (+1.6 pp). It continued in December as well methane braking which in 2022 stopped just at 0.8% representativeness.

Cars on tap in 2022 are close to 9% of the total

As for cars on tap, in December the ECVs covered the 9.4% of preferenceswith the pure electric (BEV) at 4.3% and the plug-ins (PHEV) at 5.1%.

For the full year 2022 they closed respectively at 3.7% (-0.9 pp) and others 5.1% (+0.4pp). Definitely better than the sales hybrid cars who closed 2022 gaining over 5 share points, al 34.1% sharewith 9.1% for the “full” hybrid e 25.0% for “mild” hybrids.

BEST SOLD CARS December 2022 (PDF files downloadable from direct link)

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

