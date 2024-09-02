The Italian market of the car in the month of August 2024 has started to lose ground again, recording a 13.4% drop– In Italy in the last month almost 100,000 units were sold 70,000 new cars but sales numbers are significantly lower than other months due to the summer closures of many dealerships. Furthermore, after the drop in electric car sales In July, it is clear that demand for new models has further decreased due to theexhaustion of incentives.

How many cars were sold August 2024

The Italian car market closed August with 69,121 new registrationsmarking a decline of 13.4% compared to 79,787 units in 2023. Cumulative growth in the first eight months of the year fell to 3.8%, with a total of 1,080,447 unitsstill 18.5% lower than the same period in 2019.

Car sales trend in Italy, updated to August 2024

In August, the share of battery electric vehicles (BEV) stood at 3.7%slightly recovering by 0.3 percentage points compared to July, while the plug-in hybrids (PHEV) dropped to 3.5%, for a total of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles (ECV) at 7.2% (compared to 9.1% in August 2023).

Best Selling Cars August 2024

The ranking of the best-selling cars in August 2024 saw the Fiat Panda with 3,326 registrations, followed by Dacia Sandero (2.879) and from Jeep Avenger (2.139).

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 3.326 2 Dacha Sander 2.879 3 Jeep Avengers 2.139 4 Toyota Yaris Cross 1.905 5 Dacha Duster 1.806 6 Renault Capture 1.794 7 Renault Clio 1.721 8 Peugeot 208 1.690 9 Ford Puma 1.648 10 Toyota Yaris 1.554 11 Opel Race 1.463 12 Volkswagen Tiguan 1.382 13 Lance Ypsilon 1.362 14 BMW X1 1.322 15 Volkswagen T-Roc 1.246 16 mg Zs 1.235 17 Peugeot 2008 1.091 18 Kia Sportage 1.023 19 Audi Q3 931 20 Toyota Aygo X 929 21 Kia Picanto 924 22 Hyundai i10 913 23 Toyota C-HR 854 24 Audi A3 772 25 Volkswagen T-Cross 669 26 BMW X2 629 27 Dr Dr 5.0 582 28 Volkswagen Pole 579 29 Citroen C3 573 30 Skoda Kamik 569 31 Ford Focus 565 32 Nissan Juke 562 33 Jeep Compass 554 34 Ford Tourne Courier 548 35 Skoda Fabia 546 36 Hyundai i20 534 37 Mercedes Gla 532 38 Fiat 600 515 39 Alfa Romeo Tonal 492 40 Jeep Renegade 485 41 Cupra Formentor 482 42 Audi A1 478 43 Suzuki Vitara 473 44 Ford Coupe 456 45 mg Mg3 441 46 Suzuki Swift 439 47 Hyundai Tucson 429 48 Nissan Qashqai 417 49 Skoda Octavia 411 50 Kia Stonic 397 Ranking of the best-selling cars in Italy in August 2024

Sandero follows Panda in the ranking of best-selling cars in Italy

Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars

In August, cars with petrol engine lost 1.6 points, falling to 28.1% sharewhile the diesel fell to 13.4% (-3.6 points) and 14.3% in the 8 months (-4.8 pp). The LPGwith a smaller decline than the market, gained 0.8 points, rising to 10.6% of the totaland 9.4% in the cumulative (+0.3 pp). The methane he only registered 3 units in Augustcovering 0.1% of the share. The hybrid cars have grown, reaching the 40.6% share (+6.4 pp) and 39.1% in the 8 months (+3.9 pp), with a distribution of 12.4% for the “full” hybrids and 28.2% for the “mild” hybrids.

Diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric car sales in August 2024

The BEV car have confirmed a disappointing share of the 3.7% (2,605 units arrived), compared to 5.0% in August 2023 (3.8% in the cumulative), while the PHEV stopped at 3.5% (-0.6 pp) and 3.3% in the 8 months.

Who sold the most in August

In August, the group Stellantis has registered 17,228 carswith a decrease of 32.3% compared to the previous year. The various brands showed contrasting trends: Alfa Romeo fell by 25% (1,047 units), Citroën by 60% (1,281), DS by 45.7% (176), Fiat by 44.4% (4,756), Jeep by 7.2% (3,139), Lancia by 45.3% (1,362), Maserati by 51.4% (69), Opel by 18.5% (2,012) and Peugeot by 5.5% (3,648).

The Volkswagen Group recorded 12,125 registrations, a decrease of 4.5%. Audi grew by 3.1% (3,639 units) and Skoda of 15.5% (2,248), while Cupra lost 36.7% (674), Seat 29.2% (401), Volkswagen 7.5% (5,148) and Lamborghini 21.1% (15). The Renault Group saw an increase of 18.9%, with 9,067 registrations, of which 4,941 for Dacha (+16.1%) and 4,126 for the Renault brand (+22.5%). The Toyota Group recorded 6,227 registrations, up 23.9%. Toyota increased 21.6% to 5,941 units, while Lexus jumped 104.3% (286 registrations).

Stellantis sold 17,228 new cars in Italy in August

BMW registered 4,163 vehicles, an increase of 6% compared to last year: the BMW brand saw an increase of 28.6% with 3,809 units, while Mini lost 63.4% with 354 registrations. Mercedes-Benz recorded a drop of 18.5%, with 2,186 registrations: Mercedes dropped 15.4% (2,133 units) and Smart collapsed by 67.1% (53 units).

Ford suffered a decrease of 8.9%, stopping at 3,609 registrations. Hyundai dropped by 12.8% with 2,241 registrations, while Kia saw a more modest reduction of 3.6% with 2,638 units. The other Japanese brands are all in decline, except Mitsubishiwhich rose by 23% with 75 registrations: Nissan fell by 51.4% (1,154), Suzuki by 1.9% (1,468), Mazda by 25.5% (410), Honda by 21.8% (301) and Subaru by 61.8% (47).

BEST-SELLING CARS August 2024 (Downloadable PDF files from direct link)

