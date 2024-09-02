The Italian market of the car in the month of August 2024 has started to lose ground again, recording a 13.4% drop– In Italy in the last month almost 100,000 units were sold 70,000 new cars but sales numbers are significantly lower than other months due to the summer closures of many dealerships. Furthermore, after the drop in electric car sales In July, it is clear that demand for new models has further decreased due to theexhaustion of incentives.
How many cars were sold August 2024
The Italian car market closed August with 69,121 new registrationsmarking a decline of 13.4% compared to 79,787 units in 2023. Cumulative growth in the first eight months of the year fell to 3.8%, with a total of 1,080,447 unitsstill 18.5% lower than the same period in 2019.
In August, the share of battery electric vehicles (BEV) stood at 3.7%slightly recovering by 0.3 percentage points compared to July, while the plug-in hybrids (PHEV) dropped to 3.5%, for a total of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles (ECV) at 7.2% (compared to 9.1% in August 2023).
Best Selling Cars August 2024
The ranking of the best-selling cars in August 2024 saw the Fiat Panda with 3,326 registrations, followed by Dacia Sandero (2.879) and from Jeep Avenger (2.139).
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|3.326
|2
|Dacha
|Sander
|2.879
|3
|Jeep
|Avengers
|2.139
|4
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|1.905
|5
|Dacha
|Duster
|1.806
|6
|Renault
|Capture
|1.794
|7
|Renault
|Clio
|1.721
|8
|Peugeot
|208
|1.690
|9
|Ford
|Puma
|1.648
|10
|Toyota
|Yaris
|1.554
|11
|Opel
|Race
|1.463
|12
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|1.382
|13
|Lance
|Ypsilon
|1.362
|14
|BMW
|X1
|1.322
|15
|Volkswagen
|T-Roc
|1.246
|16
|mg
|Zs
|1.235
|17
|Peugeot
|2008
|1.091
|18
|Kia
|Sportage
|1.023
|19
|Audi
|Q3
|931
|20
|Toyota
|Aygo X
|929
|21
|Kia
|Picanto
|924
|22
|Hyundai
|i10
|913
|23
|Toyota
|C-HR
|854
|24
|Audi
|A3
|772
|25
|Volkswagen
|T-Cross
|669
|26
|BMW
|X2
|629
|27
|Dr
|Dr 5.0
|582
|28
|Volkswagen
|Pole
|579
|29
|Citroen
|C3
|573
|30
|Skoda
|Kamik
|569
|31
|Ford
|Focus
|565
|32
|Nissan
|Juke
|562
|33
|Jeep
|Compass
|554
|34
|Ford
|Tourne Courier
|548
|35
|Skoda
|Fabia
|546
|36
|Hyundai
|i20
|534
|37
|Mercedes
|Gla
|532
|38
|Fiat
|600
|515
|39
|Alfa Romeo
|Tonal
|492
|40
|Jeep
|Renegade
|485
|41
|Cupra
|Formentor
|482
|42
|Audi
|A1
|478
|43
|Suzuki
|Vitara
|473
|44
|Ford
|Coupe
|456
|45
|mg
|Mg3
|441
|46
|Suzuki
|Swift
|439
|47
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|429
|48
|Nissan
|Qashqai
|417
|49
|Skoda
|Octavia
|411
|50
|Kia
|Stonic
|397
Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars
In August, cars with petrol engine lost 1.6 points, falling to 28.1% sharewhile the diesel fell to 13.4% (-3.6 points) and 14.3% in the 8 months (-4.8 pp). The LPGwith a smaller decline than the market, gained 0.8 points, rising to 10.6% of the totaland 9.4% in the cumulative (+0.3 pp). The methane he only registered 3 units in Augustcovering 0.1% of the share. The hybrid cars have grown, reaching the 40.6% share (+6.4 pp) and 39.1% in the 8 months (+3.9 pp), with a distribution of 12.4% for the “full” hybrids and 28.2% for the “mild” hybrids.
The BEV car have confirmed a disappointing share of the 3.7% (2,605 units arrived), compared to 5.0% in August 2023 (3.8% in the cumulative), while the PHEV stopped at 3.5% (-0.6 pp) and 3.3% in the 8 months.
Who sold the most in August
In August, the group Stellantis has registered 17,228 carswith a decrease of 32.3% compared to the previous year. The various brands showed contrasting trends: Alfa Romeo fell by 25% (1,047 units), Citroën by 60% (1,281), DS by 45.7% (176), Fiat by 44.4% (4,756), Jeep by 7.2% (3,139), Lancia by 45.3% (1,362), Maserati by 51.4% (69), Opel by 18.5% (2,012) and Peugeot by 5.5% (3,648).
The Volkswagen Group recorded 12,125 registrations, a decrease of 4.5%. Audi grew by 3.1% (3,639 units) and Skoda of 15.5% (2,248), while Cupra lost 36.7% (674), Seat 29.2% (401), Volkswagen 7.5% (5,148) and Lamborghini 21.1% (15). The Renault Group saw an increase of 18.9%, with 9,067 registrations, of which 4,941 for Dacha (+16.1%) and 4,126 for the Renault brand (+22.5%). The Toyota Group recorded 6,227 registrations, up 23.9%. Toyota increased 21.6% to 5,941 units, while Lexus jumped 104.3% (286 registrations).
BMW registered 4,163 vehicles, an increase of 6% compared to last year: the BMW brand saw an increase of 28.6% with 3,809 units, while Mini lost 63.4% with 354 registrations. Mercedes-Benz recorded a drop of 18.5%, with 2,186 registrations: Mercedes dropped 15.4% (2,133 units) and Smart collapsed by 67.1% (53 units).
Ford suffered a decrease of 8.9%, stopping at 3,609 registrations. Hyundai dropped by 12.8% with 2,241 registrations, while Kia saw a more modest reduction of 3.6% with 2,638 units. The other Japanese brands are all in decline, except Mitsubishiwhich rose by 23% with 75 registrations: Nissan fell by 51.4% (1,154), Suzuki by 1.9% (1,468), Mazda by 25.5% (410), Honda by 21.8% (301) and Subaru by 61.8% (47).
BEST-SELLING CARS August 2024 (Downloadable PDF files from direct link)
- Car Registrations by Make – August 2024: Car brands ranking
- Car registrations by group – August 2024: Brand and group car classification.
- Registrations in Italy of cars and off-road vehicles Top 50 models – August 2024: Ranking of the 50 best-selling car models in Italy.
- Market Structure – August 2024: Detail by power supply, user, segment, body type and geographical area.
- Top 10 by Segment – August 2024: Ranking of the top 10 models of cars and off-road vehicles registered in Italy, with details by segment: small (A), small cars (B), medium (C), upper medium (D), upper (E), high-end (F).
- Top 10 for Nutrition – August 2024: Ranking of the top 10 models of cars and off-road vehicles registered in Italy, with details by fuel type: petrol, diesel, LPG, methane, hybrid and electric and hydrogen.
- BEV Electric Vehicle Registrations – August 2024.
- Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV) Registrations – August 2024.
- Car registrations by CO2 bands – August 2024.
- Car Registrations by Owner’s Province of Residence – August 2024.
