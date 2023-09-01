As of August 2023, the car market in Italy showed a 12% growth compared to the same month in 2022, which had marked a notable improvement after a prolonged period of decline. However, it is important to note that this current result still stands 10.6% lower than in August 2019. It should be noted that in the last month i electric vehicles who have reached a share of 5.0%surpassing the plug-in hybrids (PHEV) at 4.1%. The overall share of electric vehicles (ECV) has risen to 9.1%.
Cars sold/registered in September 2023
In detail, in August 2023 they were registered in Italy 79,756 carsmarking a 12% growth compared to 71.211 units sold in August 2022. Of these just over 4,000 were electric (5%).
In January-August, the total number of registrations in the country reached 1,040,560recording an increase of 20.3% compared to the 865,084 of the same period in 2022, but with 285,000 fewer cars (-21.5%) compared to 2019.
Best-selling cars in August 2023
The ranking of the best-selling cars of the month August 2023 is commanded by Fiat Panda with 4,314 registrations, followed by the Launch Ypsilon (2.490) and from Dacia Sandero (2.303).
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|4,314
|2
|Throw
|Ypsilon
|2,490
|3
|Dacha
|Sandero
|2.303
|4
|Fiat
|500
|2,272
|5
|Citroen
|C3
|1992
|6
|Peugeot
|208
|1,746
|7
|Dacha
|dusters
|1,741
|8
|Ford
|Puma
|1,526
|9
|Renault
|Captur
|1,471
|10
|Toyota
|Yaris
|1,461
|11
|Toyota
|YARIS Cross
|1,338
|12
|mg
|ZS
|1.304
|13
|Kia
|Sports
|1,257
|14
|Volkswagen
|T-Roc
|1,242
|15
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|1,235
|16
|Peugeot
|2008
|1,234
|17
|nissan
|Qashqai
|1,224
|18
|Toyota
|aygo x
|1.211
|19
|Fiat
|500X
|1.202
|20
|Volkswagen
|T-Cross
|1.196
|21
|Tesla
|Model 3
|1.192
|22
|Opel
|Race
|1,169
|23
|Renault
|clio
|1.138
|24
|Jeeps
|Compass
|1.126
|25
|Jeeps
|Avenger
|1.109
|26
|Ford
|Kuga
|1,030
|27
|Volkswagen
|Polo shirt
|1.009
|28
|Audi
|Q3
|961
|29
|Tesla
|Model Y
|931
|30
|Hyundai
|i10
|893
|31
|Citroen
|C3 Aircross
|804
|32
|Fiat
|Guy
|795
|33
|Cupra
|Formentor
|772
|34
|DR
|DR 3.0
|749
|35
|BMW
|x1
|726
|36
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|691
|37
|Kia
|Picanto
|686
|38
|Alfa Romeo
|Tonal
|675
|39
|Hyundai
|i20
|674
|40
|DR
|DR 6.0
|596
|41
|nissan
|X-Trail
|594
|42
|Audi
|A1
|593
|43
|Mercedes
|GLA
|590
|44
|Ford
|Focus
|575
|45
|nissan
|Juke
|572
|46
|Opel
|mocha
|562
|47
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|542
|48
|Ford
|fiesta
|530
|49
|Volkswagen
|Golf
|500
|50
|Skoda
|Kamiq
|492
Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars
Among the supplies in August 2023 the cars with petrol engine they gained 1/4 of the volumes and were up 3 points al 29.7% of the total in the month (28.1% in the cumulative). The diesel recorded a more contained growth, stopping at 17% share (-1.1 percentage points) and 19.1% in the first eight months of the year.
The power supply a LPG gas showed excellent growth, reaching 9.8% (+1.1 percentage points, to 9% in the cumulative), while the methane it remained stable at 0.1%, both in the month and in the cumulative.
The hybrids recorded a slight decrease in volume, decreasing by 4.8 points percentages per 34.2% in August, of which 9.0% is represented by “full” hybrids and 25.2% by “mild” hybrids, with an overall share of 35.2% in the first eight months. The share of all-electric cars (BEVs) grew to 5.0% in August (3.9% in the cumulative), while le plug-in hybrids (PHEV) they stopped at 4.1% (4.6% in the first eight months).
BEST-SELLING CARS August 2023 (PDF files downloadable from direct link)
- Passenger car registrations by make – August 2023: Car brands classification
- Car registrations for groups – August 2023: Make and car classification group.
- Registrations in Italy of passenger cars and off-road vehicles Top 50 models – August 2023: Ranking of the 50 best-selling car models in Italy.
- Market structure – August 2023: Details by supply, user, segment, bodywork and geographical area.
- Top 10 by Segment – August 2023: Ranking of the top 10 passenger car and off-road vehicle models registered in Italy, with details by segment: small (A), utility cars (B), medium (C), upper medium (D), upper (E), top of the range ( F).
- Top 10 for nutrition – August 2023: Ranking of the top 10 car and off-road vehicle models registered in Italy, with details by fuel supply: petrol, diesel, LPG, methane, hybrid and electric and hydrogen.
- Car registrations by CO2 bands – August 2023.
- Car registrations by province of residence of the owner – August 2023.
