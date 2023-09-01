As of August 2023, the car market in Italy showed a 12% growth compared to the same month in 2022, which had marked a notable improvement after a prolonged period of decline. However, it is important to note that this current result still stands 10.6% lower than in August 2019. It should be noted that in the last month i electric vehicles who have reached a share of 5.0%surpassing the plug-in hybrids (PHEV) at 4.1%. The overall share of electric vehicles (ECV) has risen to 9.1%.

In detail, in August 2023 they were registered in Italy 79,756 carsmarking a 12% growth compared to 71.211 units sold in August 2022. Of these just over 4,000 were electric (5%).

In January-August, the total number of registrations in the country reached 1,040,560recording an increase of 20.3% compared to the 865,084 of the same period in 2022, but with 285,000 fewer cars (-21.5%) compared to 2019.

The ranking of the best-selling cars of the month August 2023 is commanded by Fiat Panda with 4,314 registrations, followed by the Launch Ypsilon (2.490) and from Dacia Sandero (2.303).

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 4,314 2 Throw Ypsilon 2,490 3 Dacha Sandero 2.303 4 Fiat 500 2,272 5 Citroen C3 1992 6 Peugeot 208 1,746 7 Dacha dusters 1,741 8 Ford Puma 1,526 9 Renault Captur 1,471 10 Toyota Yaris 1,461 11 Toyota YARIS Cross 1,338 12 mg ZS 1.304 13 Kia Sports 1,257 14 Volkswagen T-Roc 1,242 15 Jeeps Renegade 1,235 16 Peugeot 2008 1,234 17 nissan Qashqai 1,224 18 Toyota aygo x 1.211 19 Fiat 500X 1.202 20 Volkswagen T-Cross 1.196 21 Tesla Model 3 1.192 22 Opel Race 1,169 23 Renault clio 1.138 24 Jeeps Compass 1.126 25 Jeeps Avenger 1.109 26 Ford Kuga 1,030 27 Volkswagen Polo shirt 1.009 28 Audi Q3 961 29 Tesla Model Y 931 30 Hyundai i10 893 31 Citroen C3 Aircross 804 32 Fiat Guy 795 33 Cupra Formentor 772 34 DR DR 3.0 749 35 BMW x1 726 36 Volkswagen Tiguan 691 37 Kia Picanto 686 38 Alfa Romeo Tonal 675 39 Hyundai i20 674 40 DR DR 6.0 596 41 nissan X-Trail 594 42 Audi A1 593 43 Mercedes GLA 590 44 Ford Focus 575 45 nissan Juke 572 46 Opel mocha 562 47 Hyundai Tucson 542 48 Ford fiesta 530 49 Volkswagen Golf 500 50 Skoda Kamiq 492 Ranking of the best-selling cars in Italy in August 2023

Among the supplies in August 2023 the cars with petrol engine they gained 1/4 of the volumes and were up 3 points al 29.7% of the total in the month (28.1% in the cumulative). The diesel recorded a more contained growth, stopping at 17% share (-1.1 percentage points) and 19.1% in the first eight months of the year.

The power supply a LPG gas showed excellent growth, reaching 9.8% (+1.1 percentage points, to 9% in the cumulative), while the methane it remained stable at 0.1%, both in the month and in the cumulative.

The hybrids recorded a slight decrease in volume, decreasing by 4.8 points percentages per 34.2% in August, of which 9.0% is represented by “full” hybrids and 25.2% by “mild” hybrids, with an overall share of 35.2% in the first eight months. The share of all-electric cars (BEVs) grew to 5.0% in August (3.9% in the cumulative), while le plug-in hybrids (PHEV) they stopped at 4.1% (4.6% in the first eight months).

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

