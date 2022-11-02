Best-selling cars October: thermals are good, electric are in crisis

In October the market auto in Italy confirmed the positive trend, recording a growth of + 14.6% compared to the same period of 2021. The balance of the first ten months of the year, however, is in decrease of -13.8%or 1,091,894 against 1,266,795 units in 2021, with a loss of volumes of almost 175,000 pieces. If instead we compare the data with the period pre-Covid of 2019 the collapse is even del -32.8%.

As for the sales of electrified cars pure electricity in October fell to 3.1%losing almost half of the volumes compared to 2021. The PHEV plug-ins, al 5.2% of share.

How many cars were sold in October 2022?

In October 2022 in Italy they were sold in total 115,827 new carswith an increase of 14.6% compared to October 2021 that with 101,103 units had filed a 36% decline. With the October figure, in the first 10 months we arrive at 1,091,894 registrationsequal to 175,000 cars less than in the same period of 2021 and a loss of -13.8%.

Car sales trend in October 2022

Considering the feeds in October were sold 3,695 electric cars, 6,116 plug-in hybrids, 42,646 hybrids (mild and full hybrid), 22.004 diesel, 32.234 petrol, 10.363 LPG and 473 methane.

Best-selling cars October 2022, TOP TEN ranking

The best-selling car in Italy in October 2022 is once again there Fiat Panda with 8,336 registrations, ahead of the Lancia Ypsilon (3,662) and the Jeep Renegade (3,565).

Best-selling cars, TOP TEN ranking October 2022

(In sequence in the photo-gallery the best-selling cars based on sales volumes in October 2022)

POS BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATIONS 1 Fiat Panda 8,336 2 Launch Ypsilon 3,662 3 Jeep Renegade 3,565 4 Citroën C3 2,959 5 Fiat 500 2,940 6 Ford Puma 2,917 7 Toyota Yaris Cross 2,586 8 Dacia Sandero 2,473 9 Toyota Yaris 2,311 10 Renault Clio 2,254 Ranking of the best-selling cars in Italy in October 2022

The Jeep Renegade is in 3rd place in the ranking of best-selling cars in October 2022

Who buys cars October 2022?

The analysis of the market for the month of October 2022 highlighted a growth for all users. Private individuals recorded a slight + 1.1%, at 58.2% of the share in the month (-7.6 pp) and at 59.1% in the cumulative. Self-registrations have also grown by + 8.2% share (8.5% in the cumulative).

The long term rental has increased registrations by more than half and has risen to 24.4% share of the total market (+6.5 pp), thanks to the excellent performance of Top and Captive; in the 10 months the share is 21.9%.

All sales channels grow in October

Even the short term rental marked an excellent increase, albeit barely representing 2.5% of the total month (4.4% in the cumulative). Good performance also of the companies that in October rose to 6.6% share (6.1% in 10 months).

In October, the downward trend of electrified vehicles was confirmed. On the contrary, the sales of endothermic vehicles started to rise again diesel and petrol. The latter have risen to 27.4% (+1.6 pp and 27.7% in January-October) while the diesel represented the 18.7% of sales (+0.6 pp and 20.1% in the cumulative).

Sales of petrol cars increased in October (+ 27.4%)

Even the LPG has returned to grow, at8.8% of share in the month (+1.1 pp and 8.6% in 10 months), while the methane fell to the 0.4% of the total (0.9% in the cumulative).

Electric and hybrid car sales October 2022

L’increase in the cost of electricity and the climate of economic crisis in Italy in October continued to slow down sales of electrified cars plug-in hybrids and electric as well. The numbers tell us what it is niche productsdespite the incentives. The cars plug-in accounted for 5.2% of the share in October (5.0% in the cumulative), while the BEV I got off at 3.1% (-3.8 pp), on shares of historical low (3.6% in 10 months).

Electric cars in October 2022 accounted for just over 3% of sales

Completely different speech hybrid which with 36.3% of sales represent the majority of cars sold in October 2022: 9.9% for “full” hybrids And 26.4% for “mild” hybrids.

ELECTRIC CARS best selling October 2022 ranking

Below is the ranking of best-selling electric cars in October 2022where in the first three places there are smart ForTwo EQthe Renault Twingo E-Tech Electricand the Fiat 500 electric.

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATIONS 1 Smart ForTwo EQ 468 2 Renault Twingo E-Tech Electric 419 3 Fiat 500 electric 397 4 Peugeot e-208 282 5 Mini Mini Electric 198 6 Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric 164 7 Volkswagen ID.3 137 8 Peugeot and-2008 117 9 Audi Q4 e-tron 117 10 Cupra Born 99 Best-selling electric cars October 2022

Trip with the Mégane E-Tech Electric VIDEO

HYBRID CARS Sales ranking October 2022

There Fiat Panda also dominates the ranking of hybrid cars best sellers in October 2022, ahead of Lancia Ypsilon And Ford Puma.

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATIONS 1 Fiat Panda 7.070 2 Launch Ypsilon 3,328 3 Ford Puma 2,881 4 Toyota Yaris Cross 2,586 5 Fiat 500 2,457 6 Toyota Yaris 1,534 7 Jeep Renegade 1,294 8 Hyundai Tucson 1.106 9 Kia Sportage 1.021 10 Nissan Qashqai 967 Best-selling hybrid cars October 2022

HYBRID CAR PLUG-IN Sales ranking October 2022

In October 2022 in the ranking of plug-in hybrids best-selling, in the top three places on the podium are SUVs Lynk & Co 01, Jeep Renegade And Compass.

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATIONS 1 Lynk & Co 01 930 2 Jeep Renegade 800 3 Jeep Compass 557 4 Volvo XC40 455 5 Audi Q3 242 6 BMW Series 2 198 7 Mercedes-Benz GLA 167 8 BMW X2 147 9 Mini Countryman 146 10 Mercedes-Benz GLE 112 Best-selling plug-in hybrid cars October 2022

TOP SELLING CAR RANKINGS October 2022 (PDF files downloadable from direct link)

PHOTO ranking of best-selling cars in Italy October 2022

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

