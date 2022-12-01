In November the market cars in Italy the car market grew by 14.7% compared to 2021. In the past month they have been sold in total 119,853 cars. But if we analyze the full year, we need to record a drop in -11.6%that is to say 1,211,769 against 1,371,315 units in 2021. The decline is even by -31.7% compared to the year pre-pandemicwith a deficit of more than 560,000 new cars.
How many cars were sold November 2022?
In November 2022, they were sold in Italy in total 119,853 new carsup 14.7% compared to the 104,519 registrations in November 2021. In the first 11 months, from January to November, there were 1,211,769 new registrations. Among the new feeds in November, the electricpushed by new Ecobonusclosing the month at 4.7%.
Best-selling cars, November 2022 ranking
The best-selling car in Italy in November 2022 is once again the Fiat Panda with 8,892 registrations, ahead of the Dacia Sandero (4.084) and the Launch Ypsilon (3.602).
|POS
|BRAND
|TEMPLATE
|REGISTRATION
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|8,892
|2
|Dacha
|Sandero
|4.084
|3
|Throw
|Ypsilon
|3,602
|4
|Toyota
|Yaris
|3.135
|5
|Volkswagen
|T-Cross
|2,940
|6
|Fiat
|500
|2,873
|7
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|2,776
|8
|Ford
|Puma
|2,415
|9
|Citroen
|C3
|2,231
|10
|Volkswagen
|T-Roc
|2.184
|11
|Dacha
|Dusters
|2.172
|12
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|2.033
|13
|Peugeot
|208
|2.015
|14
|Toyota
|aygo x
|1,915
|15
|Jeeps
|Compass
|1,835
|16
|Renault
|Captur
|1,758
|17
|Renault
|clio
|1,702
|18
|Fiat
|Guy
|1,550
|19
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|1,524
|20
|Audi
|Q3
|1,495
|21
|Kia
|Sports
|1,441
|22
|Peugeot
|3008
|1.405
|23
|Mini
|Countryman
|1,356
|24
|Peugeot
|2008
|1,343
|25
|Mercedes
|GLA
|1,321
|26
|DR
|DR 4.0
|1,264
|27
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|1,251
|28
|Kia
|Picanto
|1,230
|29
|Hyundai
|i10
|1.193
|30
|Volvo
|XC40
|1.134
|31
|Audi
|A3
|1,120
|32
|Volkswagen
|Golf
|1.102
|33
|Mini
|Mini
|1.019
|34
|Tesla
|Model Y
|1.008
|35
|DR
|DR 6.0
|976
|36
|Opel
|Race
|952
|37
|Renault
|Twingo
|909
|38
|Peugeot
|308
|900
|39
|Kia
|Stonic
|888
|40
|bmw
|Series 1
|869
|41
|Citroen
|C3 Aircross
|832
|42
|mg
|ZS
|825
|43
|bmw
|X1
|821
|44
|Ford
|Kuga
|801
|45
|Alfa Romeo
|Stelvio
|800
|46
|Ford
|fiesta
|796
|47
|Ford
|Focus
|796
|48
|Fiat
|500X
|789
|49
|Audi
|Q2
|784
|50
|nissan
|Qashqai
|777
In November cars petrol, diesel and LPG showed good growth: the petrol engine was confirmed at 26.9% share (27.6% in January-November), the diesel fell by 0.8 points to 18.2% and 19.9% in the cumulative and the LPG recovered two points and rose in the month to11.2% share (8.8% in 11 months).
The methane continued down, scoring lo 0.3% of the market (0.8% in the cumulative). Finally, in the month of November cars on tap started to rise again, compared to the previous months: the pure electric (BEV) they brought themselves to 4.2% (-2.3 pp and 3.7% share in the 11 months), plug-ins (PHEV) instead rose to 5.5% (+0.2 pp and 5.1% in the aggregate). The hybrids that cover are always dynamic 1/3 of preferences (34.0% in January-November); with a 9.2% for the “full” hybrids And 24.5% for “mild” hybrids.
BEST-SELLING CAR RANKINGS November 2022 (PDF files downloadable from direct link)
- Passenger car registrations by make – November 2022: Car brands classification
- Car registrations for groups – November 2022: Make and car classification group.
- Registrations in Italy of passenger cars and off-road vehicles Top 50 models – November 2022: Ranking of the 50 best-selling car models in Italy.
- Market structure – November 2022: Details by supply, user, segment, bodywork and geographical area.
- Top 10 for bodywork – November 2022: Ranking of the top 10 car and off-road vehicle models registered in Italy, with details by bodywork: sedans, off-road vehicles, station wagons, crossovers, people carriers, minivans, convertibles and coupés.
- Top 10 for nutrition – November 2022: Ranking of the top 10 car and off-road vehicle models registered in Italy, with details by fuel supply: petrol, diesel, LPG, methane, hybrid and electric and hydrogen.
- Car registrations by CO2 bands – November 2022.
- Car registrations by province of residence of the owner – November 2022.
