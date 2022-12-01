In November the market cars in Italy the car market grew by 14.7% compared to 2021. In the past month they have been sold in total 119,853 cars. But if we analyze the full year, we need to record a drop in -11.6%that is to say 1,211,769 against 1,371,315 units in 2021. The decline is even by -31.7% compared to the year pre-pandemicwith a deficit of more than 560,000 new cars.

In November 2022, they were sold in Italy in total 119,853 new carsup 14.7% compared to the 104,519 registrations in November 2021. In the first 11 months, from January to November, there were 1,211,769 new registrations. Among the new feeds in November, the electricpushed by new Ecobonusclosing the month at 4.7%.

Car sales trend in November 2022

Best-selling cars, November 2022 ranking

The best-selling car in Italy in November 2022 is once again the Fiat Panda with 8,892 registrations, ahead of the Dacia Sandero (4.084) and the Launch Ypsilon (3.602).

POS BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATION 1 Fiat Panda 8,892 2 Dacha Sandero 4.084 3 Throw Ypsilon 3,602 4 Toyota Yaris 3.135 5 Volkswagen T-Cross 2,940 6 Fiat 500 2,873 7 Jeeps Renegade 2,776 8 Ford Puma 2,415 9 Citroen C3 2,231 10 Volkswagen T-Roc 2.184 11 Dacha Dusters 2.172 12 Toyota Yaris Cross 2.033 13 Peugeot 208 2.015 14 Toyota aygo x 1,915 15 Jeeps Compass 1,835 16 Renault Captur 1,758 17 Renault clio 1,702 18 Fiat Guy 1,550 19 Volkswagen Tiguan 1,524 20 Audi Q3 1,495 21 Kia Sports 1,441 22 Peugeot 3008 1.405 23 Mini Countryman 1,356 24 Peugeot 2008 1,343 25 Mercedes GLA 1,321 26 DR DR 4.0 1,264 27 Hyundai Tucson 1,251 28 Kia Picanto 1,230 29 Hyundai i10 1.193 30 Volvo XC40 1.134 31 Audi A3 1,120 32 Volkswagen Golf 1.102 33 Mini Mini 1.019 34 Tesla Model Y 1.008 35 DR DR 6.0 976 36 Opel Race 952 37 Renault Twingo 909 38 Peugeot 308 900 39 Kia Stonic 888 40 bmw Series 1 869 41 Citroen C3 Aircross 832 42 mg ZS 825 43 bmw X1 821 44 Ford Kuga 801 45 Alfa Romeo Stelvio 800 46 Ford fiesta 796 47 Ford Focus 796 48 Fiat 500X 789 49 Audi Q2 784 50 nissan Qashqai 777 Ranking of the best-selling cars in Italy in November 2022

The Panda is the best-selling car in Italy also in November 2022

In November cars petrol, diesel and LPG showed good growth: the petrol engine was confirmed at 26.9% share (27.6% in January-November), the diesel fell by 0.8 points to 18.2% and 19.9% ​​in the cumulative and the LPG recovered two points and rose in the month to11.2% share (8.8% in 11 months).

Petrol cars are the most sold in Italy

The methane continued down, scoring lo 0.3% of the market (0.8% in the cumulative). Finally, in the month of November cars on tap started to rise again, compared to the previous months: the pure electric (BEV) they brought themselves to 4.2% (-2.3 pp and 3.7% share in the 11 months), plug-ins (PHEV) instead rose to 5.5% (+0.2 pp and 5.1% in the aggregate). The hybrids that cover are always dynamic 1/3 of preferences (34.0% in January-November); with a 9.2% for the “full” hybrids And 24.5% for “mild” hybrids.

BEST-SELLING CAR RANKINGS November 2022 (PDF files downloadable from direct link)

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

