In 2022 the best-selling car in Europe was the Peugeot 208, who from first place after 14 years has ousted the Volkswagen Golf. On the podium also the Dacia Sandero and the Volkswagen T-Roc. However, the leadership of the 208 could not last long because in the last months of 2022 it was the Tesla Model Y to conquer the title of best-selling car in the Old Continent.
Best selling cars in Europe in 2022
The best-selling car in Europe in 2022 with 206,816 registrations was the Peugeot 208 (+5% compared to 2021) ahead of Dacia Sandero (200,550 sales) and the Volkswagen T-Roc (181,153 units).
There Golf, which has led this ranking since 2008, slipped to 5th place with 177,203 units. In the top ten there are also the Fiat 500, Toyota Yaris, Opel Corsa, Hyundai Tucson, Dacia Duster and Renault Clio.
The decline of Golf it is a symptom of how the car market is changing, with i SUVs which are increasingly popular and in demand.
And the future, at least in Europe, is electric with the Tesla Model Y which overwhelmingly in September, November and December was the best-selling car.
Europe’s best-selling car ranking 2022 TOP TEN
(In sequence in the photo-gallery the best-selling cars based on sales volumes in Europe in 2022)
|POS
|BRAND
|TEMPLATE
|IMM.
|1
|Peugeot
|208
|206,816
|2
|Dacha
|Sandero
|200,550
|3
|Volkswagen
|T-Roc
|181.153
|4
|Fiat
|500
|179,863
|5
|Volkswagen
|Golf
|177.203
|6
|Toyota
|Yaris
|175,713
|7
|Opel
|Race
|164,358
|8
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|150.803
|9
|Dacha
|dusters
|149,648
|10
|Renault
|clio
|143,561
Tesla Model Y best-selling electric car in Europe
Waiting to permanently take the first position among the best-selling cars in Europe Tesla Model Y closed 2022 with the record for electric car with the most registrations.
The SUV registered well 138,128 registrationssurpassing even Model 3. Tesla in total he finished the year with 233,307 cars soldranking 18th in the ranking of brands
Brand ranking, who sold the most in 2022
|POS
|BRAND NAME
|IMM.
|VAR. % 2021
|1
|Volkswagen
|1.199.041
|-6%
|2
|Toyota
|766.227
|+8%
|3
|Mercedes-Benz
|647,880
|+1%
|4
|BMW
|646,526
|-5%
|5
|Peugeot
|623,825
|-15%
|6
|Audi
|616,276
|+3%
|7
|Renault
|584.804
|-14%
|8
|Ford
|548.045
|-1%
|9
|Skoda
|538.003
|-9%
|10
|Kia
|537,508
|+7%
|11
|Hyundai
|515,583
|0%
|12
|Dacha
|475.013
|+16%
|13
|Opel
|429,808
|-12%
|14
|Fiat
|384.611
|-15%
|15
|Citroen
|378,597
|-16%
|16
|Volvo
|247.152
|-15%
|17
|nissan
|237,650
|-5%
|18
|Tesla
|233.307
|+38%
|19
|Seat
|204.021
|-38%
|20
|Mini
|171,616
|-3%
|21
|Cupra
|141,470
|+93%
|22
|Mazda
|139,619
|-10%
|23
|Suzuki
|132.052
|-33%
|24
|mg
|113,672
|+116%
|25
|Jeeps
|103.128
|-20%
Photos of best-selling cars in Europe in 2022
You may also be interested in this content
Tesla Model Y best-selling car in Europe
Best-selling cars in Italy in 2022
Best-selling electric cars in Italy in 2022
Best-selling hybrid cars in Italy in 2022
All the news on the car market
NEW car price list USED car ads
What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car
The article Best-selling cars in Europe, year 2022 comes from newsauto.it.
#selling #cars #Europe #year
Leave a Reply