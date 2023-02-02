In 2022 the best-selling car in Europe was the Peugeot 208, who from first place after 14 years has ousted the Volkswagen Golf. On the podium also the Dacia Sandero and the Volkswagen T-Roc. However, the leadership of the 208 could not last long because in the last months of 2022 it was the Tesla Model Y to conquer the title of best-selling car in the Old Continent.

Best selling cars in Europe in 2022

The best-selling car in Europe in 2022 with 206,816 registrations was the Peugeot 208 (+5% compared to 2021) ahead of Dacia Sandero (200,550 sales) and the Volkswagen T-Roc (181,153 units).

The Peugeot 208 is the best-selling car in 2022

There Golf, which has led this ranking since 2008, slipped to 5th place with 177,203 units. In the top ten there are also the Fiat 500, Toyota Yaris, Opel Corsa, Hyundai Tucson, Dacia Duster and Renault Clio.

The decline of Golf it is a symptom of how the car market is changing, with i SUVs which are increasingly popular and in demand.

The Golf from 2008 to 2021 was the best-selling car in Europe for 14 years

And the future, at least in Europe, is electric with the Tesla Model Y which overwhelmingly in September, November and December was the best-selling car.

Europe’s best-selling car ranking 2022 TOP TEN

(In sequence in the photo-gallery the best-selling cars based on sales volumes in Europe in 2022)

POS BRAND TEMPLATE IMM. 1 Peugeot 208 206,816 2 Dacha Sandero 200,550 3 Volkswagen T-Roc 181.153 4 Fiat 500 179,863 5 Volkswagen Golf 177.203 6 Toyota Yaris 175,713 7 Opel Race 164,358 8 Hyundai Tucson 150.803 9 Dacha dusters 149,648 10 Renault clio 143,561 Best-selling cars in Europe 2022

Tesla Model Y best-selling electric car in Europe

Waiting to permanently take the first position among the best-selling cars in Europe Tesla Model Y closed 2022 with the record for electric car with the most registrations.

The Tesla Model Y is on the rise

The SUV registered well 138,128 registrationssurpassing even Model 3. Tesla in total he finished the year with 233,307 cars soldranking 18th in the ranking of brands

Brand ranking, who sold the most in 2022

POS BRAND NAME IMM. VAR. % 2021 1 Volkswagen 1.199.041 -6% 2 Toyota 766.227 +8% 3 Mercedes-Benz 647,880 +1% 4 BMW 646,526 -5% 5 Peugeot 623,825 -15% 6 Audi 616,276 +3% 7 Renault 584.804 -14% 8 Ford 548.045 -1% 9 Skoda 538.003 -9% 10 Kia 537,508 +7% 11 Hyundai 515,583 0% 12 Dacha 475.013 +16% 13 Opel 429,808 -12% 14 Fiat 384.611 -15% 15 Citroen 378,597 -16% 16 Volvo 247.152 -15% 17 nissan 237,650 -5% 18 Tesla 233.307 +38% 19 Seat 204.021 -38% 20 Mini 171,616 -3% 21 Cupra 141,470 +93% 22 Mazda 139,619 -10% 23 Suzuki 132.052 -33% 24 mg 113,672 +116% 25 Jeeps 103.128 -20% Ranking of brands in Europe in 2022

Photos of best-selling cars in Europe in 2022

