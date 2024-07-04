There Tesla Model Y It was the best-selling car in Europe until April 2024, while in May it suffered a dramatic decline, from first to eighteenth placerecording a decline of sales by 49% compared to the previous year. The leadership in Europe in the last month belongs to Volkswagen T-Rocin front of Golf and to the Dacia Sandero.

Best-selling cars in Europe in 2024

The best-selling cars in Europe are the Volkswagen T-Roc And Golf with almost 30,000 units registered, ahead of the Dacia Sandero which occupies third place on the podium.

Model Y is not the best-selling car in Europe

But the news is about the collapse of the Tesla Model Y: according to Dataforcesales were only 10,582 unitsnegatively influenced by several concomitant factors: the lower interest in electric vehicles in Europe, the end of state subsidies in various markets (including Germany) and the dock workers strike in Sweden which slowed down Tesla’s deliveries.

Best-selling cars in Europe 2024

Below is the ranking of the 20 best-selling cars in Europe in May 2024, with the first position occupied by the Volkswagen T-Roc with 28,397 units sold.

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. VAR. % 1 Volkswagen T-Roc 28.397 +11% 2 Volkswagen Golf 20,000 +30% 3 Dacha Sander 19.332 -11% 4 Renault Clio 18.963 +5% 5 Skoda Octavia 16.149 +6% 6 Peugeot 2008 15,976 +8% 7 Peugeot 208 15,497 -15% 8 Opel/Vauxhall Race 15.393 -11% 9 Citroen C3 15.291 +69% 10 Toyota Yaris Cross 14.941 +5% 11 Kia Sportage 14,822 +12% 12 Toyota Yaris 14,582 -7% 13 Dacha Duster 13.810 +6% 14 Ford Puma 13.084 -10% 15 Volkswagen Tiguan 13.051 +3% 16 Renault Capture 12.902 -6% 17 Hyundai Tucson 12.805 -7% 18 Tesla Model Y 11,662 -46% 19 Audi A3 11.062 -5% 20 Fiat Panda 10.989 +22% Top Selling Cars in Europe in May 2024

VW T-Roc is the best-selling car in Europe in May 2024

Car sales trend in Europe

In May 2024, the European car market recorded a decline in registrations, stopping at 1,087,699 units (-2.5%)negatively impacted by the decrease in sales of electric vehicles (-10%) And plug-in hybrids (-7%). The Volkswagen T-Roc confirms its first place with 28,397 units sold, followed by Volkswagen Golf with 20,000 units.

The Golf occupies second place in the ranking of best-selling cars

There Dacia Sandero It is positioned in third place thanks to its competitive price and the solidity of the product. The Renault Clio completed the podium of the first four positions, while the Kia Sportage It missed the top 10 for a handful of vehicles.

Read also:

→ Best-selling cars in Italy in 2024

→ Poll What car would you buy today?

→ Read other related topics

→ NEW car price list → USED ​​CARS ADVERTISEMENTS

→ What do you think? Take a look at the discussions on the FORUM!