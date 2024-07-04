There Tesla Model Y It was the best-selling car in Europe until April 2024, while in May it suffered a dramatic decline, from first to eighteenth placerecording a decline of sales by 49% compared to the previous year. The leadership in Europe in the last month belongs to Volkswagen T-Rocin front of Golf and to the Dacia Sandero.
Best-selling cars in Europe in 2024
The best-selling cars in Europe are the Volkswagen T-Roc And Golf with almost 30,000 units registered, ahead of the Dacia Sandero which occupies third place on the podium.
But the news is about the collapse of the Tesla Model Y: according to Dataforcesales were only 10,582 unitsnegatively influenced by several concomitant factors: the lower interest in electric vehicles in Europe, the end of state subsidies in various markets (including Germany) and the dock workers strike in Sweden which slowed down Tesla’s deliveries.
Below is the ranking of the 20 best-selling cars in Europe in May 2024, with the first position occupied by the Volkswagen T-Roc with 28,397 units sold.
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|VAR. %
|1
|Volkswagen
|T-Roc
|28.397
|+11%
|2
|Volkswagen
|Golf
|20,000
|+30%
|3
|Dacha
|Sander
|19.332
|-11%
|4
|Renault
|Clio
|18.963
|+5%
|5
|Skoda
|Octavia
|16.149
|+6%
|6
|Peugeot
|2008
|15,976
|+8%
|7
|Peugeot
|208
|15,497
|-15%
|8
|Opel/Vauxhall
|Race
|15.393
|-11%
|9
|Citroen
|C3
|15.291
|+69%
|10
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|14.941
|+5%
|11
|Kia
|Sportage
|14,822
|+12%
|12
|Toyota
|Yaris
|14,582
|-7%
|13
|Dacha
|Duster
|13.810
|+6%
|14
|Ford
|Puma
|13.084
|-10%
|15
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|13.051
|+3%
|16
|Renault
|Capture
|12.902
|-6%
|17
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|12.805
|-7%
|18
|Tesla
|Model Y
|11,662
|-46%
|19
|Audi
|A3
|11.062
|-5%
|20
|Fiat
|Panda
|10.989
|+22%
Car sales trend in Europe
In May 2024, the European car market recorded a decline in registrations, stopping at 1,087,699 units (-2.5%)negatively impacted by the decrease in sales of electric vehicles (-10%) And plug-in hybrids (-7%). The Volkswagen T-Roc confirms its first place with 28,397 units sold, followed by Volkswagen Golf with 20,000 units.
There Dacia Sandero It is positioned in third place thanks to its competitive price and the solidity of the product. The Renault Clio completed the podium of the first four positions, while the Kia Sportage It missed the top 10 for a handful of vehicles.
