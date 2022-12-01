In 2022 the car market has confirmed its status of post pandemic crisis and accentuated by the war in Ukraine. In total, considering the period from January to November 2022in Italy there was a decline in the -11.6%or 1,211,769 against 1,371,315 units in 2021. The drop was even -31.7% compared to the pre-pandemic year, with a deficit of over 560,000 cars.

Best-selling cars, ranking 2022

The best-selling car in Italy in 2022 was the Fiat Panda with 96,736 registrations, ahead of the Launch Ypsilon (38.380) and to Fiat 500 (32,803).

POS BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATION 1 Fiat Panda 96,736 2 Throw Ypsilon 38,380 3 Fiat 500 32,803 4 Dacha Sandero 31,444 5 Citroen C3 30.018 6 Ford Puma 27,785 7 Jeeps Renegade 26,559 8 Toyota Yaris 25.007 9 Peugeot 208 24,407 10 Toyota Yaris Cross 23,892 11 Renault Captur 23,546 12 Dacha Dusters 23.402 13 Volkswagen T-Roc 23,218 14 Fiat 500X 21,365 15 Jeeps Compass 20.902 16 Volkswagen T-Cross 18,519 17 Opel Race 16,726 18 Peugeot 3008 15,848 19 Renault clio 15,807 20 Peugeot 2008 15,618 21 Toyota aygo x 13,430 22 Citroen C3 Aircross 13,361 23 Ford Kuga 12,666 24 Kia Sports 12,518 25 Volkswagen Polo shirt 12,416 26 Audi Q3 12,158 27 Volkswagen Golf 11,966 28 nissan Qashqai 11,547 29 Hyundai Tucson 11.109 30 Opel mokka 10,992 31 Fiat Guy 10,808 32 Audi A3 10,727 33 DR DR 4.0 10,719 34 Hyundai i10 10,652 35 Kia Picanto 10,489 36 Volkswagen Tiguan 10,257 37 Mercedes Gla 9,551 38 bmw X1 9,432 39 Cupra Formentor 9,230 40 Ford fiesta 9.101 41 Ford Ecosports 8,740 42 Opel Crossland 8,340 43 Toyota C-HR 8,283 44 Alfa Romeo Stelvio 8,222 45 Ford Focus 8.109 46 Mini Mini 8.107 47 Volvo XC40 8.041 48 Volkswagen Taigo 7,805 49 Kia Stonic 7,346 50 Mini Countryman 7,253 January-November 2022 best-selling cars ranking

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

