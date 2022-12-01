In 2022 the car market has confirmed its status of post pandemic crisis and accentuated by the war in Ukraine. In total, considering the period from January to November 2022in Italy there was a decline in the -11.6%or 1,211,769 against 1,371,315 units in 2021. The drop was even -31.7% compared to the pre-pandemic year, with a deficit of over 560,000 cars.
Best-selling cars, ranking 2022
The best-selling car in Italy in 2022 was the Fiat Panda with 96,736 registrations, ahead of the Launch Ypsilon (38.380) and to Fiat 500 (32,803).
|POS
|BRAND
|TEMPLATE
|REGISTRATION
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|96,736
|2
|Throw
|Ypsilon
|38,380
|3
|Fiat
|500
|32,803
|4
|Dacha
|Sandero
|31,444
|5
|Citroen
|C3
|30.018
|6
|Ford
|Puma
|27,785
|7
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|26,559
|8
|Toyota
|Yaris
|25.007
|9
|Peugeot
|208
|24,407
|10
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|23,892
|11
|Renault
|Captur
|23,546
|12
|Dacha
|Dusters
|23.402
|13
|Volkswagen
|T-Roc
|23,218
|14
|Fiat
|500X
|21,365
|15
|Jeeps
|Compass
|20.902
|16
|Volkswagen
|T-Cross
|18,519
|17
|Opel
|Race
|16,726
|18
|Peugeot
|3008
|15,848
|19
|Renault
|clio
|15,807
|20
|Peugeot
|2008
|15,618
|21
|Toyota
|aygo x
|13,430
|22
|Citroen
|C3 Aircross
|13,361
|23
|Ford
|Kuga
|12,666
|24
|Kia
|Sports
|12,518
|25
|Volkswagen
|Polo shirt
|12,416
|26
|Audi
|Q3
|12,158
|27
|Volkswagen
|Golf
|11,966
|28
|nissan
|Qashqai
|11,547
|29
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|11.109
|30
|Opel
|mokka
|10,992
|31
|Fiat
|Guy
|10,808
|32
|Audi
|A3
|10,727
|33
|DR
|DR 4.0
|10,719
|34
|Hyundai
|i10
|10,652
|35
|Kia
|Picanto
|10,489
|36
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|10,257
|37
|Mercedes
|Gla
|9,551
|38
|bmw
|X1
|9,432
|39
|Cupra
|Formentor
|9,230
|40
|Ford
|fiesta
|9.101
|41
|Ford
|Ecosports
|8,740
|42
|Opel
|Crossland
|8,340
|43
|Toyota
|C-HR
|8,283
|44
|Alfa Romeo
|Stelvio
|8,222
|45
|Ford
|Focus
|8.109
|46
|Mini
|Mini
|8.107
|47
|Volvo
|XC40
|8.041
|48
|Volkswagen
|Taigo
|7,805
|49
|Kia
|Stonic
|7,346
|50
|Mini
|Countryman
|7,253
You may also be interested in this content
👉 New Ecobonus and incentives until 2024
👉 Chip crisis, new car delivery delays
👉 Read also other articles about car crisis
👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car
COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK
#selling #cars #RANKING
Leave a Reply