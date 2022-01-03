The car market In the 2021 suffered a meltdown in registrations, accentuating the crisis generated in 2020 by the outbreak of the pandemic of Covid.

With the December figure, 2021 closed with 86,679 registrations (-27.5% compared to December 2020), with the number of new cars sold in the whole year that stopped at 1,457,952 units, with a slight increase of 76,000 cars compared to 2020 (+ 5.5%) but with well 460,000 cars lost compared to 2019 (-24%).

Car sales figures in 2021, compared to 2021

Best-selling cars 2021 in Italy

In the ranking of best-selling cars in 2021 there Fiat Panda was confirmed throughout the year as the most purchased car in Italy, with 112,298 units sold.

Behind the Panda on the podium of the best-selling cars in 2021 are the “cousins” Fiat 500 And Lancia Ypsilon. In the top ten in order also the Jeep Renegade, Toyota Yaris, Fiat 500X, Citroën C3, Dacia Sandero, Jeep Compass And Ford Puma.

Best-selling cars, TOP TEN ranking for the car market 2021

(In sequence in the photo-gallery at the bottom the best-selling cars based on sales volumes in 2021)

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATIONS 1. Fiat Panda 112,298 2. Fiat 500 44,819 3. Launch Ypsilon 43,735 4. Jeep Renegade 35,334 5. Toyota Yaris 32,634 6. Fiat 500X 31,982 7. Citroën C3 31.003 8. Dacia Sandero 29,094 9. Jeep Compass 28,570 10. Ford Puma 28,556 Best-selling cars in Italy in 2021

The Panda is the best-selling car in Italy also in 2021

Car sales 2021, who bought the cars?

Who bought the cars in 2021? The analysis of the market structure of December, compared with the same month of 2020, and of the total year showed us a collapse of private motorists in the month of about 30%, with a share that has fallen to 59.1%, while they closed the year 2021 at 62.5% of share, just under 923,000 unit. The self-registrations have sold 1/3 of the volumes, al 12.8% share, while in the total year they almost reached 10% with 145,600 cars.

The long term rental in December it recovered ground, thanks to the contribution of the main Top companies, closing 2021 with a 17.5% share, with 258,870 registrations.

In the last month of 2021, the short term rental, which ended the year at 4.4% share (64,400 units). Finally the society in 2021 they represented the 5.7% of the market, with 83,700 registrations.

Gasoline, diesel, LPG and methane car sales 2021

Auto sales in 2021 confirmed the collapse of traditional power supplies, with vehicles petrol and diesel which in 2021 represented respectively the 29.7% and the 22.6% of share. The LPG in 2021 it fared slightly better, rising to 7.3% of representativeness, while the methane stopped at 2.1% of the total.

Hybrid and electric car sales in 2021

The hybrid cars in December they represent the 30.1% of the market, closing the year at 29%, with the “Full” hybrid at 6.9% and the “Mild” at 22.1%.

Electric cars in 2021 accounted for 4.6% of the auto market

In 2021, sales of electrified cars also increased, just think that in December electric cars reached 7% and plug-in 6.4%.

In the total year, the electric ones closed 2021 at 4.6% and the plug-ins al 4.7% of the total, with 136,854 cars overall registered.

ELECTRIC CARS best selling 2021 ranking

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATIONS 1. Fiat 500 10,753 2. Smart ForTwo 6,162 3. Renault Twingo 5,822 4. Dacia Spring 5,496 5. Tesla Model 3 5,047 6. Renault Zoe 3,808 7. Volkswagen ID.3 3,440 8. Peugeot e-208 2,758 9. Volkswagen e-up! 2.447 10. Peugeot and-2008 2,321 Ranking of best-selling electric cars in 2021

The new electric Fiat 500 is the best-selling electric car in 2021

HYBRID CARS best-selling 2021 ranking

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATIONS 1. Fiat Panda 82,606 2. Launch Yapsilon 37.330 3. Fiat 500 31,686 4. Toyota Yaris 28.158 5. Ford Puma 122,587 6. Suzuki Ignis 14,678 7. Suzuki Swift 14,078 8. Toyota C-HR 12,790 9. Hyundai Tucson 11,636 10. Toyota Rav4 7,999 Ranking best-selling hybrid cars in 2021

Hybrid cars in 2021 account for 30.1% of the market

HYBRID CAR PLUG-IN best-selling 2021 ranking

POS BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATIONS 1 Jeep Compass 8,743 2. Jeep Renegade 6,037 3. Volvo XC40 5,518 4. Renault Captur 4,400 5. BMW X1 3,737 6. Peugeot 3008 3,660 7. Ford Kuga 2,703 8. Audi Q3 2,090 9. Mini Countryman 1.984 10. Mercedes-Benz Class A 1,785 Ranking best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in 2021

Jeep Compass and Renegade the best-selling POHEV plug-ins in Italy in 2021

Car CO2 emissions in 2021

The average CO emissions 2 of new registrations in December 2021 fell to 7.5%, or a 113.9 g / km compared to 123.0 g / km in the same month of 2020. In the whole of 2021 the emissions were 120.4 g / Km (133.2 g / km in the same period in 2020).

The analysis of registrations by CO band 2 , showed an increase in the share of incentivized cars in the segment 0-20 g / km which together with the 21-60 g / km represented the 13% (8.3% in 12 months 2021).

It got off at 60.3% the share of the band 61-135 g / km (63.2% in the cumulative). The from range, on the other hand, remained stable at 21.4% 136 to 190 g / km (23.9% in the total year).

How many used cars were sold in 2021

2021 of second-hand market closed with 3,452,755 transfers of ownership, mark an increase of 14.4% over 2020, but one decrease of 17.5% on the same period 2019.

In 2021, there were over 3 million changes of ownership of used cars

TOP SELLING CAR RANKINGS in 2021 (PDF files downloadable from direct link)

PHOTO ranking best-selling cars in Italy in 2021

They might interest you (indeed I recommend them)

👉 Chip crisis, new car delivery delays

👉 Also read other articles about auto crisis

👉 NEW car price list

👉 Used car ads

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK